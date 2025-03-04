Nusantara Authority Now Fully Works in New Capital

Yovanda Noni
March 4, 2025 | 7:42 pm
Staff members of the Nusnatara Authority flocked to the office in Nusantara, March 3, 2025. (Handout)
North Penajam Paser. All staff members of the Nusantara Authority have been fully relocated to the future national capital in North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan. 

The relocation was announced Tuesday on the authority’s social media posts, effectively ending the frequent back-and-forth trips between Nusantara and Jakarta.

"All staff members of the Nusantara Authority are now fully based in Nusantara," the announcement reads

Before the relocation, Authority Head Basuki Hadimoeljono often had to stay in Jakarta to attend meetings with central government officials or business leaders and return to Nusantara the next day to welcome foreign diplomats or potential investors.

The relocation means that all related meetings will be held in Nusantara.

President Prabowo Subianto has revealed that he will move his office to Nusantara on August 17, 2028, officially marking the relocation of the national capital from Jakarta.

The president signaled that Nusantara will serve as the “political capital” while the business and financial hub will remain in Jakarta.

Nusantara cannot fully function as the national capital today, pending the completion of parliament and judiciary buildings.

