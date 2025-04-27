Nusantara Authority Studies Jakarta Province’s Governance Ahead of Asset Handover

Jakarta. The Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) has established a collaboration with the Jakarta Provincial Government to study infrastructure management systems, waste management, and clean water systems.

Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, said on Monday that the collaboration is part of the preparation for the handover of infrastructure assets from the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

The assets to be handed over include roads in the Nusantara area, the Balikpapan–Nusantara toll road, office buildings, 47 towers of civil servant housing (with the potential for more to come), mosques, the presidential palace, the presidential office, and the vice-presidential office.

"Once the official handover takes place, the Nusantara Authority must be ready with a solid management system," said Basuki.

He further explained that the collaboration involves Jakarta's region-owned enterprises -- Pasar Jaya, Jakpro, TransJakarta -- the Environmental Agency, and construction firm Bina Karya, a state-owned enterprise tasked with the development of Nusantara.

"The aim is to create a platform for experience sharing and to serve as a training ground for Bina Karya to be able to manage infrastructure in the new capital effectively," Basuki added.

Meanwhile, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung reaffirmed his commitment to fully support the development of Nusantara, particularly in urban and infrastructure management.

"The main priority is knowledge transfer. Building region-owned enterprises like those in Jakarta hasn’t always been smooth -- there were also failures that can serve as lessons," Pramono said.

He also added that the waste management system implemented in Jakarta will serve as a best practice that can be adopted by Nusantara.

