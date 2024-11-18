Nusantara Prepares Additional Residences for New Cabinet Ministers

Jakarta. The Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, announced plans to construct 12 additional residences for the ministers in President Prabowo Subianto's administration within the future capital, Nusantara.

During President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration, 36 official residences were constructed to match the number of ministries at the time. With the expansion to 48 ministries in the new cabinet, additional residences are now required.

"Naturally, with 48 ministries, more residences are required. Previously, we built 36 in line with Jokowi's cabinet. With President Prabowos cabinet, there will be 48 ministries, so we must adjust accordingly," Basuki said during an interview at the National Development Planning Agency office in Jakarta on Nov. 18.

He said both physical and non-physical development in Nusantara is progressing as per President Prabowo's directives. The project will be executed in two phases: the first by 2025 and the second by 2028. By the end of 2024, the government aims to complete 47 residential towers for civil servants and other essential infrastructure to facilitate the gradual relocation of state officials beginning in 2025.

"For 2025, I’ve coordinated with the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister, Rini Widyantini, to ensure the first phase of the State Civil Apparatus relocation is on track," Basuki stated.

The relocation will proceed in phases, starting with Echelon I officials, followed by Echelon II, and so forth, based on the readiness of housing and infrastructure.



Former President Jokowi had been pushing to relocate the country’s capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan in a project that would cost $33 billion. By having the capital far from Java, Indonesia would be able to enjoy more inclusive economic growth. Prabowo had vowed to continue the ambitious capital relocation, even saying that he had invested in its development as a businessman.

