Nusantara Sees Surge in Visitors During Eid Holidays

Yovanda Noni
April 4, 2025 | 1:08 pm
This undated photo published on the official website of Ibu Kota Nusantara (national capital Nusantara) shows half-completed government offices and the State Palace in the future capital in North Penajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of ikn.go.id)
Nusantara. The number of visitors to Indonesia’s future capital, Nusantara, has seen a significant uptick during the Eid al-Fitr holiday season. Daily visitor numbers rose from around 8,000 on the first day of Eid (April 1) to over 14,100 by April 3.

To accommodate the growing interest, the Nusantara Authority has extended visiting hours at the under-construction capital. Additional bus fleets have been deployed, while efforts are underway to improve traffic flow and parking arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the public.

“We are currently conducting simulations for managing entry and exit access, especially regarding parking, in light of the extraordinary surge in visitors,” said Thomas Bolodadi, Deputy Head of the Nusantara Authority.

While optimizing the tourist experience, the authority is also working to ensure that ongoing construction and maintenance activities remain uninterrupted. One of the main challenges, Thomas noted, is limited parking availability.

To address this, the authority is exploring alternative parking locations at strategic points, such as in front of the Bank Indonesia building, near the Civil Servant housing area, and around Hermina Hospital.

Additionally, mitigation measures are being put in place to prevent overcrowding. “We are anticipating continued growth in visitor numbers by implementing a more efficient traffic and access system,” Thomas said.

Visitors are required to register via the IKNOW application before entering Nusantara’s core area, which includes high-level government buildings such as the future presidential palace. Visiting hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

