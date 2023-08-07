Monday, August 7, 2023
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 7, 2023 | 11:33 am
Secretary-General of the OECD Mathias Cormann. (Photo Courtesy of OECD)
Secretary-General of the OECD Mathias Cormann. (Photo Courtesy of OECD)

Jakarta. Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is scheduled to visit Jakarta this week as Indonesia seeks membership in the group.

According to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia aims to be the third Asian country to join OECD after Japan and South Korea. At President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s behest, Indonesia has sent a letter of interest to the OECD. Airlangga said the 38-membered group had given its response to Indonesia’s application.

“This week, the OECD secretary-general [Mathias Cormann] will come to Jakarta. Indonesia has been a key partner of the OECD. The group even has an office here despite Indonesia not being an OECD member,” Airlangga told a democracy dialogue forum in Jakarta on Monday.

"This shows that the OECD is eager to bring forward Indonesia to become part of the countries whose per capita income exceeds $10,000," he added.

Advertisement

Cormann’s Jakarta trip also followed a virtual meeting he had with Airlangga on July 11. Airlangga said an OECD membership could help Indonesia set high standards for a green and fair economy, among others.

“The OECD will provide significantly higher standards of governing the countries, [including] standards on green, clean, and fair economy. As well as the standards of regulations that the parliament produces,” Airlangga added.

Indonesia’s per capita income today stands at $4,750 and the Southeast Asian country is aiming to raise the numbers to $5,500 by the end of 2024, according to Airlangga. 

The most recent countries to join OECD were Colombia and Costa Rica which became members in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Other OECD members include major economies the US and the UK. Indonesia officially became a key partner of the OECD in 2007.

Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD

