Ohtani Nears Return to Mound, Will Face Hitters in Rehab Sunday

Associated Press
May 24, 2025 | 3:50 pm
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani winces after being hit with his own foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani winces after being hit with his own foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to face live hitters Sunday for the first time since undergoing right elbow surgery, marking an important milestone in his recovery.

The two-way Los Angeles Dodgers star originally planned to throw live batting practice Saturday afternoon at Citi Field before the team’s game against the New York Mets. However, following the Dodgers' 13-inning, rain-delayed 7–5 victory that ended around 1 a.m. Saturday, manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani opted to push the session to Sunday.

“It’s a progression. Progress for Shohei,” Roberts said. “He doesn’t tip his hand very often, as far as emotions. But I don’t see how he couldn’t feel that it’s starting to become more realistic.”

Ohtani underwent surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, his second major operation on his right elbow since arriving in the majors, and hasn’t pitched in a big league game since Aug. 23, 2023, while with the Los Angeles Angels.

There is no set date for his return to the mound, but July is a tentative target.

“A lot of it is going to be contingent on how he’s feeling and what the next step is,” Roberts said. “So I don’t think anyone knows how the next couple months are going to go.”

Roberts didn’t specify how many pitches Ohtani would throw Sunday or which Dodgers hitters he’ll face.

“I think we’ve seen the bullpens for quite some time, so to see him go out there and try to get major league hitters out, I think we’re all anxious for that,” Roberts said.

Ohtani recently added breaking pitches to his rehab, mixing them in for the first time during a throwing session Tuesday. Before that, he had been limited to fastballs and splitters.

“The stuff looks good. It’s easy 94, 95 (mph) coming out of his hand. It’s a really good throw,” Roberts said. “We’re all anxious to see how it looks to hitters. When he decides to ramp it up, I’m very anxious, too. But it’s all on his schedule. When he wants to introduce his slider, when to ramp up velocity, all that is between him and the doctor.”

Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen last Saturday, up from 35 pitches in the previous session. That same day, he went 0 for 6 with two strikeouts in an 11–9 loss to the Angels.

Roberts acknowledged that as Ohtani ramps up his pitching workload, it may impact his performance as a designated hitter.

“Shohei is very in tune with his body. But there’s even a possibility that if he’s taxed on a particular Saturday, he might not play that game,” Roberts said. “I just don’t know how that looks. But we should obviously be open to it.”

For now, the defending World Series champion Dodgers don’t plan to send Ohtani on a minor league rehab assignment for pitching, which would take him out of the major league lineup.

“Obviously, the buildup’s important, but so is him taking five at-bats in a game,” Roberts said.

Heading into Friday’s series opener against the Mets, a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series, Ohtani was tied for the MLB lead with 17 home runs. The three-time MVP was hitting .304 with 31 RBIs, a 1.053 OPS, and a league-best 52 runs scored. He also had left shoulder surgery in the offseason.

In other Dodgers injury news, Roberts said right-hander Tyler Glasnow felt great after throwing 16 or 19 pitches Friday in his first bullpen session since going on the injured list April 28 with right shoulder inflammation.

“Don’t know what that means as far as velocity, but I know he was getting after it pretty good,” Roberts said.

Glasnow is one of 14 Dodgers pitchers currently on the injured list.

