OIC Seeks China’s Support for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Jakarta. The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is in pursuit of China’s support for an immediate ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza.

Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi visited China's capital Beijing to amass support from the United Nations (UN) Security Council permanent members. Retno was not alone on Monday’s Beijing trip. She came with her Saudi, Jordanian, Egyptian, and Palestinian counterparts. OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha was also present during the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“Our visit to Beijing … is to amass support, particularly from the UN Security Council permanent members, better known as the P5. We are asking for their support for an immediate ceasefire and allow an uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance,” Retno said in a recorded press statement on Monday.

China is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council with the others being Russia, the US, France, and the UK. Beijing is also currently chairing the premier body for maintaining international peace and security.

According to Retno, the OIC’s Beijing visit was a follow-up to the resolution that the grouping of Muslim-majority nations had adopted earlier this month at its joint summit with the Arab League. The resolution mandated the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, Indonesia, and Nigeria to help initiate an international action to stop the Gaza war.

“The OIC hopes China can support what the OIC foreign ministers are doing as the UN Security Council plans to hold a ministerial meeting on the Gaza situation later this month,” Retno said.

The minister revealed that the OIC diplomats were planning to visit Russia’s Moscow for the same reason the following day.

An Indonesian hospital in Gaza recently came under Israeli attack which killed at least a dozen people. The Foreign Affairs Ministry lost contact with the three Indonesians who were volunteering at the hospital.

“The attack is a clear violation of international humanitarian law. All countries, particularly those who have close relations with Israel, must use all of its influence and capabilities to urge Israel to stop their atrocities,” Retno said.

The UN Security Council just last week passed a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip. The resolution also asked for the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas. Twelve members voted in favor, while Russia, the US, and the UK abstained. China during the UN Security Council meeting said that the body should have adopted a more robust resolution earlier. Beijing also urged Israel to end hostilities against civilian facilities.

