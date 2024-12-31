Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast

Bali. The coastal area of Candidasa in Karangasem Regency, Bali, has been severely affected by oil spills, causing an unpleasant odor that has driven several tourists to leave prematurely.

I Wayan Kariasa, Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) in Karangasem, reported that since Saturday, a strong and unpleasant smell has permeated the beach area, with oil spills covering nearly two kilometers along Candidasa Beach.

“Since yesterday morning, the water has turned dark black, and the smell is quite unbearable, prompting several tourists to check out earlier than planned,” Kariasa told Balipuspa News on Monday.

While the source of the spill remains unknown, Kariasa noted that similar incidents have occurred in the past. He has reached out to the Karangasem Environmental Agency to monitor the situation and identify the source to ensure the issue is addressed promptly. The spill not only jeopardizes the tourism industry but also poses health risks to the local community.

“If this remains unresolved, it could tarnish the image of tourism in Karangasem, especially in Candidasa. We hope the source of the pollution will be identified, and those responsible will be held accountable to prevent future occurrences,” Kariasa said.

Karangasem regent-elect Gusti Putu Parwata also expressed concern over the environmental damage. Together with his running mate, Pandu Prapanca Lagosa, Gusti visited the affected site to assess the severity of the contamination.

During his visit, Gusti suggested that a nearby workshop might be the source of the pollution, citing its activities involving oil as a potential link.

“We will work to mediate the issue and find a solution so that the community and tourism activities can continue without disruption,” Gusti said.

He emphasized the importance of addressing such issues promptly to ensure Bali's tourism industry remains vibrant. “Tourism in Bali must continue to thrive. Any problems like this must be resolved quickly to safeguard the sector and ensure a positive experience for visitors,” he added.

