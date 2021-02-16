Omicron Arrives in Indonesia

Jakarta. The government has announced on Thursday that the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus had been detected in Indonesia, being the latest country to detect the most transmissible Covid-19 variant.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that one of the three cleaning workers at Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, a government-sponsored quarantine and isolation facility for Covid-19 patients and overseas travelers in Jakarta, tested positive for Omicron following gene sequencing tests.

"Last night, Dec 15, 2015, the Ministry of Health found out that patient N was a confirmed Omicron variant patient," Budi said in a press conference on Thursday, identifying the patient by their initial.

Patient N is a cleaner at Wisma Atlet, Budi said. The patient and his coworkers took a test on Dec 8. Later the Ministry of Health had their samples for genome sequencing.

"We received samples on Dec 10, there were three cleaning workers who were positive, but one was positive for omicron," Budi said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Omnicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate worldwide, reaching 77 countries since first detected in South Africa in November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that it was most likely present in many other countries where it had not yet been detected.

Tedros warned that countries might be underprepared to fight the variant.

"Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," he said.

Studies suggested Omnicron can escape existing vaccines or natural induced immunity, increasing the risk of reinfection among the population.

Tedros said countries should start giving booster vaccine doses to the most vulnerable groups like the elderly and the frontline and health workers. Indonesia has been giving booster shots to the medical workers in the past few months and will start delivering the shots to a broader population next year.