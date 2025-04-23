On May Day, Prabowo Pledges Free Education, Anti-Corruption Drive

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto welcomed the International Workers’ Day, or May Day, on Thursday with a political address, pledging to fight poverty, expand access to public services, and root out corruption in Indonesia.

Speaking before thousands of laborers gathered at Jakarta’s National Monument (Monas), Prabowo said his administration is committed to ensuring no Indonesian child goes hungry.

“The government I lead will work as hard as possible so that no child in Indonesia suffers from hunger,” Prabowo declared.

He also vowed to provide universal access to education and healthcare, promising free schooling and affordable medical services.

“We will work tirelessly so that every Indonesian child can attend school free of charge. We will also strive to provide the best possible healthcare services, including making medicines as affordable as possible,” he said to the thousands of people.

Prabowo also announced plans to establish a National Labor Welfare Council, which he said would include labor leaders and prominent figures tasked with advising the president on legislation that affects workers' rights.

“It will consist of leading labor figures in Indonesia who will study the conditions of workers and advise the president on which laws fail to protect them," he said.

Prabowo’s remarks came amid growing dissatisfaction over labor conditions and widespread layoffs across various industries in Indonesia. The country’s labor movement is pushing for six key reforms this May Day, including the elimination of outsourcing, the creation of a layoff task force, fairer wages, revisions to the Manpower Law, ratification of the Domestic Workers Protection Bill (PPRT), and stronger anti-corruption efforts through the long-delayed Asset Confiscation Bill.

Indonesia has faced a surge in job losses in recent years, with major impacts in tech, textiles, and hospitality. Sritex, Southeast Asia’s largest textile manufacturer, recently cut 10,000 jobs. In tech, whistleblower platform Ecommurz reported more than 8,000 layoffs since 2022. Budget cuts in the public sector have also sharply reduced bookings for hotels and tourism services, affecting hospitality workers.

In his speech, Prabowo acknowledged Indonesia’s abundance of natural wealth but blamed rampant corruption for hindering the country’s development.

“Our problem is, we have too many thieves,” he said bluntly, drawing cheers from the workers.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to stamp out graft, saying, “I know this is a tough job. Every day I am mocked, I am threatened, but I am not afraid. I am ready to die for my nation and people.”

Prabowo also issued a stern warning to government officials, reminding them that their salaries come from the public and that corruption must end.

“I have made it clear,stop your corruption! Stop stealing from the people!” he exclaimed, his voice rising with emotion.

Thursday’s May Day commemoration was also attended by several high-ranking officials, including National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Indonesian Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and senior lawmakers Puan Maharani and Sufmi Dasco Ahmad were also present.

The speech marked Prabowo’s first major May Day appearance since taking office and signals an assertive stance on labor and anti-graft issues early in his presidency.

