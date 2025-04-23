On May Day, Prabowo Pledges Free Education, Anti-Corruption Drive

Ilham Oktafian
May 1, 2025 | 11:11 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a May Day speech before thousands of workers gathered at Monas Square, Central Jakarta, on May 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ilham Oktafian)
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a May Day speech before thousands of workers gathered at Monas Square, Central Jakarta, on May 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ilham Oktafian)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto welcomed the International Workers’ Day, or May Day, on Thursday with a political address, pledging to fight poverty, expand access to public services, and root out corruption in Indonesia.

Speaking before thousands of laborers gathered at Jakarta’s National Monument (Monas), Prabowo said his administration is committed to ensuring no Indonesian child goes hungry.

“The government I lead will work as hard as possible so that no child in Indonesia suffers from hunger,” Prabowo declared.

He also vowed to provide universal access to education and healthcare, promising free schooling and affordable medical services.

Advertisement

“We will work tirelessly so that every Indonesian child can attend school free of charge. We will also strive to provide the best possible healthcare services, including making medicines as affordable as possible,” he said to the thousands of people.

Prabowo also announced plans to establish a National Labor Welfare Council, which he said would include labor leaders and prominent figures tasked with advising the president on legislation that affects workers' rights.

“It will consist of leading labor figures in Indonesia who will study the conditions of workers and advise the president on which laws fail to protect them," he said.

Read More:
Ahead of May Day, Labor Unions Call on Prabowo to Fulfill Promises

Prabowo’s remarks came amid growing dissatisfaction over labor conditions and widespread layoffs across various industries in Indonesia. The country’s labor movement is pushing for six key reforms this May Day, including the elimination of outsourcing, the creation of a layoff task force, fairer wages, revisions to the Manpower Law, ratification of the Domestic Workers Protection Bill (PPRT), and stronger anti-corruption efforts through the long-delayed Asset Confiscation Bill.

Indonesia has faced a surge in job losses in recent years, with major impacts in tech, textiles, and hospitality. Sritex, Southeast Asia’s largest textile manufacturer, recently cut 10,000 jobs. In tech, whistleblower platform Ecommurz reported more than 8,000 layoffs since 2022. Budget cuts in the public sector have also sharply reduced bookings for hotels and tourism services, affecting hospitality workers.

In his speech, Prabowo acknowledged Indonesia’s abundance of natural wealth but blamed rampant corruption for hindering the country’s development.

“Our problem is, we have too many thieves,” he said bluntly, drawing cheers from the workers.

Read More:
Labor Union Urges Government to Crack Down on Illegal Imports

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to stamp out graft, saying, “I know this is a tough job. Every day I am mocked, I am threatened, but I am not afraid. I am ready to die for my nation and people.”

Prabowo also issued a stern warning to government officials, reminding them that their salaries come from the public and that corruption must end.

“I have made it clear,stop your corruption! Stop stealing from the people!” he exclaimed, his voice rising with emotion.

Thursday’s May Day commemoration was also attended by several high-ranking officials, including National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Indonesian Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and senior lawmakers Puan Maharani and Sufmi Dasco Ahmad were also present.

The speech marked Prabowo’s first major May Day appearance since taking office and signals an assertive stance on labor and anti-graft issues early in his presidency.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero

 President Prabowo says he will back Marsinah’s national hero bid if labor unions unite behind the slain activist.
Global May Day Protests Target Trump’s Immigration Policies
News 3 hours ago

Global May Day Protests Target Trump’s Immigration Policies

 Activists worldwide rally on May Day, with US protests spotlighting labor rights, immigration, and backlash to Trump-era policies.
On May Day, Prabowo Pledges Free Education, Anti-Corruption Drive
News 4 hours ago

On May Day, Prabowo Pledges Free Education, Anti-Corruption Drive

 Prabowo rallies May Day crowd with vows to end poverty, expand free services, and crack down on corruption in his first Labor Day as preside
President Prabowo to Attend May Day Commemoration at Monas
News Apr 30, 2025 | 3:05 pm

President Prabowo to Attend May Day Commemoration at Monas

 President Prabowo Subianto is set to attend the International Workers’ Day (May Day) commemoration in Central Jakarta on Thursday.
Prabowo’s Team Told to Make Sure Laid-Off Workers Get Severance
News Apr 29, 2025 | 11:40 am

Prabowo’s Team Told to Make Sure Laid-Off Workers Get Severance

 Full-time workers are prone to layoffs as employers in Indonesia favor interns and outsourcing, analyst Bhima Yudhistira says.
Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 8:27 pm

Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets

 Prabowo forecasts Danantara’s assets to surpass $1 trillion, aiming to transform state firms and boost Indonesia’s economic strength.
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 5:26 pm

Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo

 The total investment of the 19 South Korean companies represented by FKI has so far reached $15.4 billion in Indonesia.
Ahead of May Day, Labor Unions Call on Prabowo to Fulfill Promises
News Apr 28, 2025 | 5:16 pm

Ahead of May Day, Labor Unions Call on Prabowo to Fulfill Promises

 Workers will rally in Jakarta on May Day, pressing for outsourcing bans, better wages, labor law revisions, and stronger anti-corruption eff
Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral
News Apr 23, 2025 | 2:10 pm

Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral

 Prabowo is skipping Pope Francis' upcoming funeral due to unspecified reasons.
Prabowo Unlikely to Attend Pope's Funeral, Will Send Representative
News Apr 23, 2025 | 9:55 am

Prabowo Unlikely to Attend Pope's Funeral, Will Send Representative

 President Prabowo is unlikely to attend Pope Francis’ funeral in person but plans to send an official envoy to represent Indonesia.

The Latest

Bali's Udayana University Expels Student Over Deepfake Sexual Harassment Case
Tech 25 minutes ago

Bali's Udayana University Expels Student Over Deepfake Sexual Harassment Case

 Udayana University expels student for using AI deepfake tech to create explicit images of classmates; 37 victims yet to file police report.
US, Ukraine Sign Deal Granting American Access to Critical Mineral Wealth
News 1 hours ago

US, Ukraine Sign Deal Granting American Access to Critical Mineral Wealth

 US, Ukraine sign deal granting US access to critical minerals in exchange for investment, aiming to secure future military aid.
Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero

 President Prabowo says he will back Marsinah’s national hero bid if labor unions unite behind the slain activist.
Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named
News 3 hours ago

Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named

 KPK continues probing Bank Indonesia CSR fund misuse involving lawmakers’ foundations. No suspects yet, but indications of corruption emerge
Global May Day Protests Target Trump’s Immigration Policies
News 3 hours ago

Global May Day Protests Target Trump’s Immigration Policies

 Activists worldwide rally on May Day, with US protests spotlighting labor rights, immigration, and backlash to Trump-era policies.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
1
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
2
Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
3
LG to Reportedly Invest Another $1.7 Billion in Indonesian Battery Cell Plant
4
GoTo Turns Profitable in Q1 2025 as Fintech and On-Demand Units Surge
5
West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED