Once PDI-P's Fortress, Central Java is Now a Battleground

Semarang. Central Java has long been considered the fortress of Indonesia’s ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), but the party is facing new questions about its dominance after a bruising defeat in the province’s gubernatorial race on November 27.

Despite the setback, PDI-P insists its influence in the region remains strong. Puan Maharani, a senior party official, said that PDI-P secured victories in 19 out of 35 regencies and cities in the 2024 regional elections, underscoring the party’s grassroots support. However, the gubernatorial race saw PDI-P’s ticket of Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi defeated by the Ahmad Luthfi–Taj Yasin pair, who secured 59.14 percent of the vote with backing from former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, a one-time PDI-P member.

“Alhamdulillah, PDI-P still managed to win 19 regencies and cities in Central Java,” Puan said at a press conference in Semarang on Monday. “This will be evaluated internally, but we remain optimistic despite the gubernatorial loss.”

When asked whether Central Java could still be considered the party’s kandang banteng (bull pen), Puan deferred to public perception. “It’s up to the people to judge,” she said.

Advertisement

PDI-P is now conducting an internal review of the defeat, with Puan acknowledging that both internal and external factors contributed to the loss, though she refrained from detailing specifics.

“Several issues need to be evaluated, both internally and externally,” she noted, hinting at potential campaign missteps and broader political challenges.

The party’s legal team is also investigating allegations of election irregularities. If evidence of fraud or misconduct emerges, PDI-P plans to file formal complaints with the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) or the General Elections Commission (KPU).

“We’re still gathering evidence to determine whether there were any violations. If so, our legal team will escalate it to the appropriate authorities,” Puan added.

Accusations Against Law Enforcement

PDI-P is examining claims that law enforcement officials, often referred to as the "brown party," interfered in the election process. Puan urged party members and the public to report credible evidence of misconduct.

“If there’s proof of involvement by state apparatus, we’ll push for it to be addressed through proper channels. I encourage everyone in Central Java to bring any evidence forward,” she said.

PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri did not mince words, attributing Andika’s defeat to alleged misuse of state apparatus during the election. In a video statement last week, she accused certain actors of leveraging their positions for political purposes.

"In Central Java, I’ve received reports about the massive use of acting regional heads and police rotations for electoral gains," Megawati said. “This cannot be tolerated.”

Megawati claimed that if the election had been conducted fairly, PDI-P’s candidates would have emerged victorious. “I know Central Java well. It’s not just a PDI-P stronghold but also a breeding ground for nationalism and patriotism,” she said.

Megawati criticized the political climate, accusing those in power of crossing ethical and moral boundaries. “When power is used to suppress, it silences truth and justice,” she said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: