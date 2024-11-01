Online Gambling Office Raided by Jakarta Police, Staff from Communications Ministry Implicated

Rino Fajar Setiawan
November 1, 2024 | 9:21 pm
SHARE
Police from Polda Metro Jaya raid an online gambling office in Bekasi, West Java, on November 1, 2024, apprehending suspects linked to the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry for misusing their authority to facilitate illegal activities. (Beritasatu.com/Rino Fajar Setiawan)
Police from Polda Metro Jaya raid an online gambling office in Bekasi, West Java, on November 1, 2024, apprehending suspects linked to the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry for misusing their authority to facilitate illegal activities. (Beritasatu.com/Rino Fajar Setiawan)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Metro Police conducted a raid on an online gambling office situated in a three-story shop in the Grand Galaxy City area of Bekasi, West Java, on Friday. Authorities revealed that several employees from the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry served as facilitators for the gambling operations.

During the operation, officers arrested a male suspect who guided them through various rooms in the facility, which included a workspace on the second floor and a computer room on the third floor.

The suspect revealed that the office operated with eight employees managing online gambling sites, working from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. He explained their role involved compiling a list of online gambling websites for blocking, claiming to have identified around 5,000 sites.

When questioned by the police, the suspect said that approximately 1,000 of these sites were being "secured" to prevent them from being blocked. He disclosed that he received Rp 8.5 million per site for these services.

Advertisement

Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam reported that 11 individuals have been designated as suspects in this case, including several employees from the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry. Some of these individuals are accused of misusing their authority, which was intended for blocking online gambling sites, to facilitate operations instead.

“These individuals had full authority to block websites, but they abused this power. If they were familiar with certain sites, they wouldn’t block them,” Ade Ary explained.

In the wake of the police's actions, Communications Minister Meutya Hafid met with President Prabowo Subianto to discuss her staff's involvement in the online gambling case. Meutya emphasized the importance of her department's full cooperation with law enforcement during the investigation and praised the swift legal actions taken against those involved.

“I have instructed all personnel within the ministry to cooperate with law enforcement if there are indications of involvement in online gambling,” Meutya stated.

She also expressed her support for President Prabowo’s directives to combat illegal activities, including online gambling, which harm the public and undermine national values. Meutya stressed the commitment to enforcing the law impartially, regardless of the suspects' positions.

Furthermore, Meutya assured that all civil servants within the ministry had signed an integrity pact aimed at combating online gambling. “We will be firm and serious in addressing all criminal violations, especially those related to online gambling, to protect the public in the digital space,” she concluded.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
News 16 hours ago

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP

 Foreign nationals with ITAS and ITAP can now use autogates at Soekarno-Hatta and Ngurah Rai airports, speeding up immigration.
Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National
News 17 hours ago

Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National

 The National Police uncovered an international online gambling network, arresting seven suspects, including a Chinese national.
IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election
Business 19 hours ago

IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election

 Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) saw its market capitalization fall by 2.23 percent this past week. The JCI also decreased by 2.46 percent,
Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza
News 20 hours ago

Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza

 Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes across northeastern Lebanon’s rural villages on Friday
Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System
News 20 hours ago

Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System

 In one transcript, a nurse and a doctor talk about how they mishandled the treatment of a baby and agreed to fake the hospital records.
News Index

Most Popular

iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
1
iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
2
Online Gambling Office Raided by Jakarta Police, Staff from Communications Ministry Implicated
3
Eight Dead After Fire Engulfs Cooking Oil Factory in Bekasi
4
Ex Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi Begins Role as UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy
5
Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED