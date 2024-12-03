Online Gambling Turnover Reaches Rp 47 Trillion in Q1, Drops Nearly by Half

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
May 8, 2025 | 3:01 am
National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) Head Wahyu Widada, front center, and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) Head Ivan Yustiavandana, front right, attend a news conference at National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In front of them were bundles of banknotes seized from money laundering suspects. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)
National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) Head Wahyu Widada, front center, and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) Head Ivan Yustiavandana, front right, attend a news conference at National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In front of them were bundles of banknotes seized from money laundering suspects. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) reported Wednesday that online gambling transactions in the first quarter of 2025 totaled Rp 47 trillion ($2.8 billion) -- a significant drop from Rp 90 trillion ($5.4 billion) in the same period last year, amid intensified law enforcement efforts to crack down on illegal gambling networks.

PPATK Chief Ivan Yustivandana called the decline a major achievement, crediting it to the close coordination between the National Police and other stakeholders in addressing the issue.

Ivan also noted a steep decline in transaction volume. “From January to March, there were 39 million online gambling transactions. We project that number could reach 160 million by the end of the year, compared to 209 million transactions recorded in 2024,” he said during a press conference at National Police Headquarters in Jakarta.

At the same event, National Police Criminal Investigation Chief (Kabareskrim) Commissioner General Wahyu Widada voiced concern over the growing penetration of online gambling across all layers of society -- including students and even members of law enforcement.

“This problem has spread throughout society, and unfortunately, even students and officers have been found involved,” Wahyu said.

He noted that many offenders are young individuals who may gamble in small amounts but do so consistently -- a pattern indicative of addiction.

“This isn’t just a legal issue -- online gambling is triggering serious social harm,” Wahyu warned, citing criminal cases such as theft and even murder that have been linked to gambling addiction.

“There are cases where people resorted to theft, even homicide, just to pay off gambling debts,” he added.

