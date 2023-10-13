Friday, October 13, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Only 4 Indonesians Want to be Evacuated from Palestine, Israel

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 13, 2023 | 1:24 pm
SHARE
Indonesian Muslims pray for the safety of the Palestinian people during a Friday prayer at Abu Bakar Ashshiddiq Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. As violence and tensions increase in the Gaza Strip with Israeli airstrikes after an unprecedented Hamas attack, Islamic leaders in Indonesia, the world
Indonesian Muslims pray for the safety of the Palestinian people during a Friday prayer at Abu Bakar Ashshiddiq Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. As violence and tensions increase in the Gaza Strip with Israeli airstrikes after an unprecedented Hamas attack, Islamic leaders in Indonesia, the world

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry revealed Friday that only four out of over a hundred Indonesians residing in Israel and Palestine were willing to be evacuated.

Indonesia is currently preparing the evacuation processes for its citizens as the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas rages on. However, the evacuation all comes down to the evacuee’s consent, according to the ministry’s citizen protection director Judha Nugraha. 

Government data shows that there are 143 Indonesians scattered across Palestine-Israel. Ten are in Gaza, which is central to the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

The remaining 133 people reside in areas outside Gaza, including 39 people in the West Bank. As many as 94 Indonesian students are in the Israeli community settlement of Sapir. However, only four out of the said 133 Indonesians outside Gaza wished to be evacuated as they did not find the situation alarming enough to leave the area.

Advertisement

“A majority of our citizens feel that they are still safe even though we have given them updates on the security situation, including how the situation is expected to be volatile,” Judha told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.

“Once again, it is for the citizens to decide [whether to be evacuated or not]. Our job is to inform them of the latest updates and inform them that we are currently preparing the evacuation process,” the diplomat said.

Judha said three of the 10 Indonesians in the war-torn Gaza were volunteers. The others are of two Indonesian families who married locals. They also include children.

“To this day, Israel continues to bombard Gaza. That is why it [the evacuation process] is the most challenging,” Judha said.

The Associated Press on Friday wrote that the war had claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7.

Read More: Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

APRIL's Biodiversity and Restoration Commitments Take Center Stage at IUCN Geneva
Special Updates 1 hours ago

APRIL's Biodiversity and Restoration Commitments Take Center Stage at IUCN Geneva

 APRIL is 80 percentof the way towards fulfilling its so-called "1-for-1 commitment".
Only 4 Indonesians Want to be Evacuated from Palestine, Israel
News 3 hours ago

Only 4 Indonesians Want to be Evacuated from Palestine, Israel

 Only 4 out of the 133 Indonesians outside Gaza wished to be evacuated as they did not find the situation alarming enough to leave the area.
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Opinion 3 hours ago

Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay

 Small stores have been the cornerstone of grocery retail in the region, selling everything from tomatoes to televisions.
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Opinion 5 hours ago

Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services

 As applications become the new business model, financial institutions, and firms need to reimagine how they build them.
Indonesia Adds Cosmetics, Bicycle to MFN Tariff List
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Adds Cosmetics, Bicycle to MFN Tariff List

 The decision was prompted by a significant increase in retail purchases through delivery service companies.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Reelected at UN Human Rights Council with Most Votes
1
Indonesia Reelected at UN Human Rights Council with Most Votes
2
Erick Stands In as Interim Investment Minister for Hospitalized Luhut 
3
Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Named Corruption Suspect
4
Coca-Cola and Grab Bring Back ‘Recycle Me’ Program
5
Sports Minister Dito Denies Accepting Rp 27B Bribes
Opini Title
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED