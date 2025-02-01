Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya

Andre Faisal Rahman
February 1, 2025 | 10:28 am
SHARE
The health team from the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) Nyaru Menteng providing assistance to the orangutan that was electrocuted. January, 31, 2025 (Beritasatu/Andre Faisal Rahman)
The health team from the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) Nyaru Menteng providing assistance to the orangutan that was electrocuted. January, 31, 2025 (Beritasatu/Andre Faisal Rahman)

Palangka Raya. A male wild orangutan died after being electrocuted while hanging from an electric cable in a residential area on Jalan Tjilik Riwut Km 9, Palangka Raya City, Central Kalimantan, on Friday.

The 14-year-old primate, weighing an estimated 35 kilograms, was electrocuted after hanging on the high-voltage cable and fell into a roadside drain.

A medical team from the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) Nyaru Menteng arrived promptly to provide medical assistance but could not save the animal.

Junaidi Slamet Wibowo, Head of the Conservation Section I of the Central Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Center, said the orangutan likely originated from the forest near the outskirts of the Rungan River in Palangka Raya. He explained that male orangutans typically travel about 5 kilometers daily in search of food.

“This orangutan was looking for food and accidentally entered a residential area. Unfortunately, it climbed onto a high-voltage power line and was electrocuted, leading to its fall,” Junaidi said.

Before evacuating the body, the medical team checked the orangutan’s heartbeat to confirm its condition. After its death was confirmed, the body was taken to the BOSF Nyaru Menteng clinic in Palangka Raya.

“A necropsy or autopsy will be conducted tomorrow at the BOSF Nyaru Menteng clinic before the orangutan is buried,” Junaidi added.

According to the Environment and Forestry Ministry, the orangutan population in Sebangau National Park, Palangka Raya, reached 8,973 individuals as of June 2024, up from 6,080 orangutans in previous years. This growth has been attributed to efforts to preserve their habitat.

Despite the increase in some areas, orangutan populations in Indonesia remain threatened with extinction due to habitat destruction caused by human activities such as mining, logging, and agricultural expansion.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

American Rock Band Maroon 5 Set to Rock Jakarta Tonight
Lifestyle 29 minutes ago

American Rock Band Maroon 5 Set to Rock Jakarta Tonight

 Formerly known as Kara's Flowers, Maroon 5 is set to take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant
Business 51 minutes ago

Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant

 The UEA is set to invest in Indonesia’s green energy, housing, and defense sectors, along with a $50 million donation for reforestation.
Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya
News 1 hours ago

Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya

 A male wild orangutan died after being electrocuted while hanging from an electric cable in the residential area of Palangka Raya
5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gunungkidul, No Tsunami Threat
News 3 hours ago

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gunungkidul, No Tsunami Threat

 A tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook the southern region of Gunungkidul, Special Region of Yogyakarta.
Two Indonesians in Critical Condition After Malaysian Maritime Shooting
News 13 hours ago

Two Indonesians in Critical Condition After Malaysian Maritime Shooting

 Two Indonesians remain in critical condition following a shooting by Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Agency.
News Index

Most Popular

Most of Indonesia’s Oil Consumption Supplied by Singapore
1
Most of Indonesia’s Oil Consumption Supplied by Singapore
2
Russian Gang Allegedly Abducts Ukrainian, Steals Crypto Assets in Bali
3
BNI Disburses $60 Million Loan to WEAVE for Broadband Expansion
4
Reagan Airport Airplane Crash: Over 40 Bodies Recovered, ATC Procedures Face Scrutiny
5
Flood Disrupts Sedyatmo Toll Road Access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED