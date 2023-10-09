Monday, October 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Outgoing Minister Syahrul Meets President to Express Gratitude

Rio Abadi
October 8, 2023 | 10:03 pm
SHARE
Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, left. talks with President Joko Widodo, center, as State Secretary Pratikno looks on at the State Palace in Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, left. talks with President Joko Widodo, center, as State Secretary Pratikno looks on at the State Palace in Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo met with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Sunday evening after submitting his resignation letter amid the ongoing corruption investigation at his ministry.

In response to his resignation, President Jokowi appointed Arief Prasetyo Adi, the Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas), as the acting agriculture minister to succeed Syahrul.

"I expressed my gratitude to Mr. President and bid farewell. Unfortunately, I am unable to continue assisting Mr. President until the end of his term," Syahrul said in a written statement following the meeting.

He claimed that during his tenure since 2019, the Agriculture Ministry received 71 awards from various organizations, all of which Syahrul dedicated to the president.

Advertisement

Regarding the ongoing legal proceedings, Syahrul pledged full cooperation, emphasizing the importance of the accused presenting the best defense while respecting the rule of law.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has requested a travel ban for Syahrul, his wife, daughter, and granddaughter following a search at his official residence in Jakarta. During the search, investigators discovered banknotes worth tens of billions of rupiah and 12 firearms. A separate search was conducted at his private residence in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi.

The KPK is currently investigating allegations of bribery related to job promotions within the Agriculture Ministry and fraudulent projects involving private vendors. However, as of now, no further details have been disclosed, and no suspects have been identified.

Additionally, the anti-money laundering agency Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) recently revealed that it had provided the KPK with analyses of Syahrul's financial transactions.

PPATK Chairman Ivan Yustiavandana said that his office would not have submitted the analyses if there had been no suspicious transactions.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Asian Games Close in China, Nagoya Coming Next
News 2 hours ago

Asian Games Close in China, Nagoya Coming Next

 They're officially called the Asian Games, but the more accurate description would be the "China Games."
Outgoing Minister Syahrul Meets President to Express Gratitude
News 4 hours ago

Outgoing Minister Syahrul Meets President to Express Gratitude

 He claimed that during his tenure since 2019, the Agriculture Ministry received 71 awards from various organizations.
Israel Battles Hamas as Country's Death Toll Reaches 600
News 4 hours ago

Israel Battles Hamas as Country's Death Toll Reaches 600

 The high death toll undermined the long-held perception that Israel has eyes and ears everywhere in the territory.
Indonesia Misses Asian Games Target by One Gold Medal
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Misses Asian Games Target by One Gold Medal

 Indonesia finished 13th in the overall medal standings, claiming seven gold medals, 11 silver, and 18 bronze.
Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts

 The government said it’s “deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel”.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

30 Cobra Babies and Mother Discovered Under Cement Floor at Tangerang House
1
30 Cobra Babies and Mother Discovered Under Cement Floor at Tangerang House
2
Hamas Surprise Attack Stuns Israel and Leaves Hundreds Dead In Fighting, Retaliation
3
Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
4
Exclusion of Persons with Disabilities Can Cause 7 Pct GDP Loss: US Advisor
5
Indonesia Misses Asian Games Target by One Gold Medal
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED