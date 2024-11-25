Over 169,000 Military Personnel Mobilized for Indonesia’s Regional Elections

Jakarta. The Indonesian Military (TNI) is deploying 169,369 personnel to safeguard the 2024 regional elections scheduled for November 27.

"To secure the regional elections, the TNI is deploying 169,369 personnel, comprising 139,339 from the Army, 19,793 from the Navy, and 10,237 from the Air Force," TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto said during a meeting with the House of Representatives’ Commission I at the parliamentary complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday.

The TNI is also mobilizing defense equipment to support election security and logistics distribution. This includes 1,871 units of aircraft and trucks deployed across various regions.

"The Navy has prepared four warships: KRI Semarang from Fleet Command I, KRI Makassar from Fleet Command II, KRI Teluk Wondama from Fleet Command III, and KRI Banda Aceh from the Jakarta Military Sealift Command," Agus said.

The Air Force will deploy Boeing 737s, C-130 Hercules aircraft, Caracal helicopters, Super Puma helicopters, and Casa 212 planes. Meanwhile, the Army plans to conduct drills involving 139,339 personnel, spread across 15 military commands, including the Special Forces Command (Kopassus) and the Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad).

"The Navy will deploy 19,793 personnel, including marine troops, who will conduct joint patrols with police units. The Air Force will mobilize 10,237 personnel from air bases of all categories: A, B, and C," Agus added.

Agus called on all stakeholders involved in the 2024 elections to prioritize conflict mitigation to ensure a smooth democratic process, maintain social stability, and reduce security threats.

"First, strengthen law enforcement by taking firm action against election violations such as vote manipulation, black campaigns, and money politics," he said.

Second, he highlighted the need for political education programs to enhance public understanding of healthy democratic practices and the importance of responsible participation.

Third, Agus called for tight monitoring and supervision, involving independent bodies like the General Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu), the General Elections Commission (KPU), and civil society organizations.

"Lastly, foster proactive dialogue and mediation with community leaders, political parties, and authorities to address potential disputes. Enhanced security measures will also be implemented in conflict-prone areas through preventive actions," Agus concluded.

