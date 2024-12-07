Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) has frozen more than 28,000 bank accounts suspected of being used for online gambling transactions as part of a broader crackdown on illicit financial activities in 2024.

The accounts were reportedly part of a widespread scheme involving the buying and selling of bank accounts, many of which were used to deposit funds for illegal gambling platforms. In addition to gambling, these accounts were also allegedly used to funnel proceeds from other criminal activities, including fraud and drug trafficking.

PPATK Chief Ivan Yustiavandana said one of the most exploited methods involved the misuse of dormant accounts -- bank accounts that had been inactive for a prolonged period, showing no signs of withdrawals, deposits, or transfers.

"In accordance with our authority under Law No. 8 of 2010, PPATK has carried out temporary suspensions of customer transactions involving accounts classified as dormant, based on banking data," Ivan said in a written statement on Sunday.

He added that the move aims to protect the public interest and uphold the integrity of Indonesia’s financial system by preventing dormant accounts from being hijacked by irresponsible parties.

The mass account freeze has triggered public concern in recent days, with several internet users voicing complaints. Among those reportedly affected is Kaskus founder Andrew Darwis, whose account was temporarily blocked.

Ivan assured that customers whose accounts were suspended still retain full ownership of their funds. They may reactivate their accounts by contacting their respective banks and following the required procedures.

To safeguard their accounts from being misused for illegal activities such as online gambling, PPATK advises customers to take preventive measures: close long-unused accounts, avoid sharing personal data with unknown parties, and immediately report any suspicious transfers from unfamiliar sources to banks or law enforcement.

