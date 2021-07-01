Over 40 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated

A Sekolah Pelita Harapan student receives a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in Tangerang, Banten. (Photo Courtesy of SPH)

Jakarta. Indonesia reached a new milestone in its Covid-19 response on Thursday when the total number of fully vaccinated citizens topped the 40 million mark, or 19.5 percent of target population.

The government aims to vaccinate 208 million citizens to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19.

It has administered another 1.7 million doses in the last 24 hours, among the highest daily figures since the inoculation began in mid-January, according to Health Ministry data.

About 70.8 million citizens have received at least a single dose of the vaccine to date, with 40.6 million fully vaccinated -- including more than 750,000 medical workers who have received a booster dose.

In Jakarta, around 69 percent of target population have been fully vaccinated. The famous resort island of Bali has the second-best vaccination rate, at 53 percent.

However, only six of all 34 provinces have achieved better than the national average.

Stricken provinces like Central Java, West Java, South Sulawesi, East Kalimantan and North Sumatra still have their full vaccination rate below 19 percent of target population.

The daily tally of new Covid-19 cases has been below the February peak over the past week.

The country has recorded 5,990 new cases in the one-day period for a total of 4,153,355. West and Central Java were the only provinces to record more than 500 new cases in the day.

The total number of active cases fell further to 127,829 countrywide.

There have been 334 Covid-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 138,116.

Despite the highly fluctuating numbers, the daily death toll has been fewer than 1,000 since August 26.

