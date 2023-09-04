Monday, September 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Overall Jakarta FIBA World Cup Attendance Reaches 111,000

The Jakarta Globe
September 4, 2023 | 1:17 pm
SHARE
The FIBA World Cup Group stage game between Canada and Brazil at the Indonesia Arena indoor stadium in Jakarta, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy of FIBA)
The FIBA World Cup Group stage game between Canada and Brazil at the Indonesia Arena indoor stadium in Jakarta, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy of FIBA)

Jakarta. The total number of spectators at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Jakarta exceeded 111,000 during the 20 matches held at the newly-built Indonesia Arena indoor stadium from August 25 to September 3.

Indonesia is co-hosting this prestigious basketball tournament alongside the Philippines and Japan.

The Philippine Arena set a crowd record with 38,115 attendees during the opening day when the host team faced the Dominican Republic. This marks the highest attendance for a single game in World Cup history.

According to an AP report, the previous attendance record of 32,616 was set on August 14, 1994, when the U.S. defeated Russia 137-91 in the gold-medal game of the tournament, then called the FIBA World Championship, at SkyDome in Toronto.

Advertisement

However, Indonesian State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir claimed that the overall attendance at the Jakarta stadium during the group stages surpassed that of its Japanese and Philippine counterparts.

"The total number of stadium attendees reached 111,000, making it the highest in the history of Indonesian basketball. It's also the largest crowd compared to the games played in Japan and the Philippines," Erick said on Sunday.

He said the World Cup provides Indonesia with positive global exposure, with all matches being broadcast live worldwide.

"FIBA officials have also praised Indonesia for the successful organization of the qualifiers," added Erick, who has served on the FIBA Central Board for two terms.

Overall Jakarta FIBA World Cup Attendance Reaches 111,000
Latvian fans react during the FIBA World Cup group stage game at the Indonesia Arena indoor stadium in Jakarta, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy of FIBA)

The Jakarta fixtures featured the performances of reigning champion Spain, Brazil, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, France, Iran, Latvia, and Lebanon in Groups G and H.

Latvia became the first team from the Jakarta qualifying round to advance to the quarterfinals, concluding the group stage with a 104-84 win over Brazil.

Canada reached the top eight for the first time since 1994 after defeating Spain 88-85 in their final Second Round matchup on Sunday evening. This marks the first time Spain has missed the World Cup quarterfinals since 1994.

Other quarterfinalists include the United States, Italy, Germany, Lithuania, Serbia, and Slovenia.

The Indonesia Arena, built in just 18 months, has a capacity of 16,000. It is situated within the 279-hectare Bung Karno sports complex, the largest multi-purpose and integrated sports area in Southeast Asia.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Kadin Chairman Appointed as Campaign Manager for Ganjar Pranowo
News 33 minutes ago

Kadin Chairman Appointed as Campaign Manager for Ganjar Pranowo

 The team will hold regular meetings every Wednesday to discuss progress and campaign strategy for Ganjar.
Serbia, Panama, Kuwait Ink ASEAN's Amity Pact
News 2 hours ago

Serbia, Panama, Kuwait Ink ASEAN's Amity Pact

 There are now 54 countries that have acceded to ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC).
Agus Pledges to Move Forward after Losing Vice Presidential Nomination
News 4 hours ago

Agus Pledges to Move Forward after Losing Vice Presidential Nomination

 The Democratic Party currently has two political alliances to consider -- one that supports Ganjar and one that backs Prabowo for 2024.
Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Enhance Trans-Border Cooperation against Drug Trafficking
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Enhance Trans-Border Cooperation against Drug Trafficking

 ASEAN chair Indonesia is nudging the Southeast Asian bloc into enhancing cross-border cooperation.
ASEAN Leaders Besieged by Thorny Issues as They Hold Summit without Biden
News 7 hours ago

ASEAN Leaders Besieged by Thorny Issues as They Hold Summit without Biden

 New flare-ups in the disputed South China Sea and the longstanding United States-China rivalry overshadow the current summit.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

W. Australia Offers to Make Indonesia’s EV Battery Dream Come True ​​​​​​​
1
W. Australia Offers to Make Indonesia’s EV Battery Dream Come True ​​​​​​​
2
Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies
3
‘Familiar Situation’: Agus and Democratic Party Left Out by Coalition Partners
4
Ganjar Bids Farewell as Governor to Focus on Presidential Race
5
Not Election: Malaysian Investors Care More About Feasibility Study
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED