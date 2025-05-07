Overloaded Trucks Endanger Lives and Drain Rp 43 Trillion from State Infrastructure

Jakarta. Overloaded trucks are not only a major safety hazard on Indonesian roads but also inflict severe damage on road infrastructure, costing the country an estimated Rp 43.45 trillion (US$2.6 billion) each year, according to a senior official.

Chief Infrastructure Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said that roads bearing the weight of trucks exceeding legal limits suffer accelerated deterioration, both on toll and non-toll roads.

"The cost of maintaining roads damaged by overloaded trucks can reach Rp 43.45 trillion annually," Agus said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The operation of such trucks also significantly increases the risk of traffic accidents due to longer braking distances and impaired vehicle control. When a truck is overloaded, its braking system cannot function properly, raising the chances of collisions and rear-end crashes.

"Vehicles carrying loads beyond the manufacturer's specified limits are bound to experience mechanical strain, especially in braking systems. At the end of the day, nothing is more valuable than human life," Agus said.

The government is currently reassessing policies related to overloaded trucks, weighing the trade-offs between logistics efficiency, public safety, and infrastructure damage.

"There are two fundamental issues here: safety and the economic interests of the people," he added.

Economic pressures often lead truck operators to exceed weight limits in order to cut costs, making illegal freight operations more attractive than compliant logistics services.

"If cargo is transported using legal means, the cost of distribution rises -- sometimes even doubles, depending on the commodity," Agus explained.

To address the issue, the National Police and the Transportation Ministry have launched a joint operation targeting overloaded trucks, aiming to raise awareness and enforce safety standards following a series of fatal accidents linked to overloading.

