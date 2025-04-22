Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions

Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan said Saturday that India launched missile strikes on three of its air bases, claiming most of the incoming projectiles were intercepted. The Pakistani military said retaliatory strikes on Indian targets were already underway, marking the latest and most serious escalation in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors since last month’s deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The Pakistani military said it responded by launching medium-range Fateh missiles at an Indian missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur. Independent verification of either country’s claims was not immediately possible.

Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, a spokesman for Pakistan’s army, said all Pakistani air force assets were safe following the Indian assault. He added that several Indian missiles landed in India’s eastern Punjab state.

"This is a provocation of the highest order," Sharif told reporters. The Indian government has not issued an official response.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the National Command Authority, the body overseeing the country’s strategic and nuclear arsenal.

Tensions have been rising since April 22, when a deadly attack at a tourist site in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu Indian tourists. India blames Pakistan-based militants for the massacre, an accusation Islamabad denies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Friday with Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio urged both nations to deescalate and offered US support for initiating dialogue to avoid further conflict.

According to Pakistani officials, Saturday’s Indian strikes targeted the Nur Khan air base near Islamabad, Murid air base in Chakwal, and Rafiqui air base in Jhang, all located in eastern Punjab province. There was no media access to confirm damage at the bases, and no immediate reports of civilian injuries or destruction in Rawalpindi, a densely populated city.

Following Pakistan's retaliatory announcement, residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir reported hearing explosions in Srinagar, Jammu, and the garrison town of Udhampur.

"These explosions are different from previous drone attacks. It feels like war," said Shesh Paul Vaid, a former top police official in Jammu. He added that military installations appeared to be the main targets.

In Srinagar, the atmosphere remained tense. Residents near the city’s airport, which also houses an air base, said the sound of explosions and fighter jets shook their homes.

"I was awake, but the blasts woke my kids. They were terrified," said local resident Mohammed Yasin, who reported hearing at least two loud explosions.

India’s army said it shot down several Pakistani drones flying over a military area in Amritsar, in northern Punjab, calling the incursion a “blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty.”

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority closed all airports, and in cities like Lahore, crowds chanted in support of the military. "Thank God we finally responded," said Muhammad Ashraf, a resident.

The Indian army said drones were spotted in at least 26 locations near the Pakistan border and in Kashmir. Security forces are on high alert.

The G7 nations have urged both countries to exercise "maximum restraint," warning that further escalation threatens regional stability.

