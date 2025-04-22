Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions

Associated Press
May 10, 2025 | 11:08 am
SHARE
Pakistani police officers remove vehicles and people from the main entry of Nur Khan airbase following an Indian missile strike in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistani police officers remove vehicles and people from the main entry of Nur Khan airbase following an Indian missile strike in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan said Saturday that India launched missile strikes on three of its air bases, claiming most of the incoming projectiles were intercepted. The Pakistani military said retaliatory strikes on Indian targets were already underway, marking the latest and most serious escalation in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors since last month’s deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The Pakistani military said it responded by launching medium-range Fateh missiles at an Indian missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur. Independent verification of either country’s claims was not immediately possible.

Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, a spokesman for Pakistan’s army, said all Pakistani air force assets were safe following the Indian assault. He added that several Indian missiles landed in India’s eastern Punjab state.

"This is a provocation of the highest order," Sharif told reporters. The Indian government has not issued an official response.

Advertisement

State broadcaster Pakistan Television reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the National Command Authority, the body overseeing the country’s strategic and nuclear arsenal.

Read More:
India and Pakistan Don’t Fight Wars Like Other Countries -- Here’s Why

Tensions have been rising since April 22, when a deadly attack at a tourist site in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu Indian tourists. India blames Pakistan-based militants for the massacre, an accusation Islamabad denies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Friday with Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio urged both nations to deescalate and offered US support for initiating dialogue to avoid further conflict.

According to Pakistani officials, Saturday’s Indian strikes targeted the Nur Khan air base near Islamabad, Murid air base in Chakwal, and Rafiqui air base in Jhang, all located in eastern Punjab province. There was no media access to confirm damage at the bases, and no immediate reports of civilian injuries or destruction in Rawalpindi, a densely populated city.

Following Pakistan's retaliatory announcement, residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir reported hearing explosions in Srinagar, Jammu, and the garrison town of Udhampur.

"These explosions are different from previous drone attacks. It feels like war," said Shesh Paul Vaid, a former top police official in Jammu. He added that military installations appeared to be the main targets.

In Srinagar, the atmosphere remained tense. Residents near the city’s airport, which also houses an air base, said the sound of explosions and fighter jets shook their homes.

"I was awake, but the blasts woke my kids. They were terrified," said local resident Mohammed Yasin, who reported hearing at least two loud explosions.

Read More:
Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict

India’s army said it shot down several Pakistani drones flying over a military area in Amritsar, in northern Punjab, calling the incursion a “blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty.”

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority closed all airports, and in cities like Lahore, crowds chanted in support of the military. "Thank God we finally responded," said Muhammad Ashraf, a resident.

The Indian army said drones were spotted in at least 26 locations near the Pakistan border and in Kashmir. Security forces are on high alert.

The G7 nations have urged both countries to exercise "maximum restraint," warning that further escalation threatens regional stability.

Pakistan said Saturday that India launched missile strikes on three of its air bases, claiming most of the incoming projectiles were intercepted. The Pakistani military said retaliatory strikes on Indian targets were already underway, marking the latest and most serious escalation in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors since last month’s deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The Pakistani military said it responded by launching medium-range Fateh missiles at an Indian missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur. Independent verification of either country’s claims was not immediately possible.

Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, a spokesman for Pakistan’s army, said all Pakistani air force assets were safe following the Indian assault. He added that several Indian missiles landed in India’s eastern Punjab state.

"This is a provocation of the highest order," Sharif told reporters. The Indian government has not issued an official response.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the National Command Authority, the body overseeing the country’s strategic and nuclear arsenal.

Tensions have been rising since April 22, when a deadly attack at a tourist site in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu Indian tourists. India blames Pakistan-based militants for the massacre, an accusation Islamabad denies.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Friday with Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio urged both nations to deescalate and offered U.S. support for initiating dialogue to avoid further conflict.

According to Pakistani officials, Saturday’s Indian strikes targeted the Nur Khan air base near Islamabad, Murid air base in Chakwal, and Rafiqui air base in Jhang, all located in eastern Punjab province. There was no media access to confirm damage at the bases, and no immediate reports of civilian injuries or destruction in Rawalpindi, a densely populated city.

Following Pakistan's retaliatory announcement, residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir reported hearing explosions in Srinagar, Jammu, and the garrison town of Udhampur.

"These explosions are different from previous drone attacks. It feels like war," said Shesh Paul Vaid, a former top police official in Jammu. He added that military installations appeared to be the main targets.

In Srinagar, the atmosphere remained tense. Residents near the city’s airport, which also houses an air base, said the sound of explosions and fighter jets shook their homes.

"I was awake, but the blasts woke my kids. They were terrified," said local resident Mohammed Yasin, who reported hearing at least two loud explosions.

India’s army said it shot down several Pakistani drones flying over a military area in Amritsar, in northern Punjab, calling the incursion a “blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty.”

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority closed all airports, and in cities like Lahore, crowds chanted in support of the military. "Thank God we finally responded," said Muhammad Ashraf, a resident.

The Indian army said drones were spotted in at least 26 locations near the Pakistan border and in Kashmir. Security forces are on high alert.

The G7 nations have urged both countries to exercise "maximum restraint," warning that further escalation threatens regional stability.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
News 2 hours ago

Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions

 Pakistan says India hit three air bases with missiles; retaliatory strikes underway as tensions soar after Kashmir attack killed 26.
Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict
News May 8, 2025 | 3:34 pm

Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict

 Indonesia has diplomatic ties with the two warring, nulear-armed nations India and Pakistan.
Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down Indian Drone Following Deadly Strikes
News May 8, 2025 | 1:43 pm

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down Indian Drone Following Deadly Strikes

 Pakistan shot down an Indian drone over Lahore, officials say, a day after Indian strikes killed 31 civilians in Punjab.
Indonesia Urges Restraint in India-Pakistan Conflict
News May 7, 2025 | 4:50 pm

Indonesia Urges Restraint in India-Pakistan Conflict

 The Indian military fired missile strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir early Wednesday.
Indian Police Say Gunmen Kill at Least 20 Tourists at Kashmir Resort
News Apr 22, 2025 | 11:45 pm

Indian Police Say Gunmen Kill at Least 20 Tourists at Kashmir Resort

 Two senior police officers said at least four gunmen, whom they described as militants, fired at dozens of tourists from close range.

The Latest

KPK Investigator Says Ex-Chief Firli Foiled Arrest of Hasto and Fugitive Harun
News 1 hours ago

KPK Investigator Says Ex-Chief Firli Foiled Arrest of Hasto and Fugitive Harun

 KPK witness says ex-chairman Firli Bahuri leaked 2020 sting, derailing arrests of PDIP's Hasto Kristiyanto and fugitive Harun Masiku.
Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
News 2 hours ago

Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions

 Pakistan says India hit three air bases with missiles; retaliatory strikes underway as tensions soar after Kashmir attack killed 26.
KPK Defends Slow Progress in Bank Indonesia CSR Graft Probe
News 2 hours ago

KPK Defends Slow Progress in Bank Indonesia CSR Graft Probe

 KPK cites complexity in Bank Indonesia CSR graft probe after public criticism, says suspects will be named once evidence is sufficient.
Miss Autonomy Finalists Visit B Universe, Voice Concerns Over Layoffs
Lifestyle 15 hours ago

Miss Autonomy Finalists Visit B Universe, Voice Concerns Over Layoffs

 Putri Otonomi 2025 finalists call for youth empowerment and skill-building amid rising layoffs during a media visit to B Universe.
Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks
News 15 hours ago

Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks

 Trump proposes cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of key Geneva talks, signaling possible thaw in escalating US-China trade war.
News Index

Most Popular

Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April
1
Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April
2
KPK Asserts Authority Over SOE Corruption Despite New Law
3
Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict
4
Foreign Tourist Arrested for Shoplifting in Bali
5
Golkar’s Bahlil to Run for Parliament in 2029, Dismisses Presidential Ambitions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED