Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 8, 2025 | 3:34 pm
Local residents stand outside a mosque of an Islamic seminary partially damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack, outskirts of Bahawalpur, Pakistan on May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Asim Tanveer)
Local residents stand outside a mosque of an Islamic seminary partially damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack, outskirts of Bahawalpur, Pakistan on May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Asim Tanveer)

Jakarta. A Pakistani envoy said Thursday that Indonesia could play a role in preventing India from worsening the ongoing conflict as the nuclear-armed neighbors are on the brink of war.

Indian military forces launched missile strikes on multiple locations across Pakistan, including the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, early on Wednesday. The death toll from these attacks had risen to 31, with 57 people wounded, the Pakistani military reported. The strikes were in the wake of the deadly militant attack on tourists in the Indian-administered Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The victims were mostly Indian Hindu tourists. New Delhi alleged that Pakistan was behind the massacre, something that Islamabad had denied. A day after the May 7 attack, Pakistan reported that it had shot down 12 Indian drones that entered its airspace.

Roshan Lal, the chargé d’affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Indonesia, briefed Jakarta-based reporters on the latest situation, including what the Southeast Asian nation could do from his country’s standpoint. According to Lal, Indonesia can urge India to restrain itself, citing Jakarta’s relations with New Delhi as the reason. 

“Indonesia is a friendly country. We have historic relations. Indonesia has maintained good relations with India. Being a responsible, brotherly country, Indonesia can obviously play a role,” Lal said.

Lal added: “We have urged all our brotherly countries to urge India not to escalate the situation.”

Indonesia has demanded India to restrain itself in a foreign ministerial statement. Jakarta also asked Pakistan to do the same. 

“We urge both parties to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue in resolving the crisis,” the statement reads. 

Indonesia said that it would keep tabs on the conflict. 

Roshan Lal, the chargé d' affaires at the Pakistani Embassy in Indonesia, speaks to Jakarta-based reporters in his office on May 8, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Indonesia established diplomatic relations with Pakistan in 1950. Jakarta’s ties with New Delhi took form a year earlier. Both countries are trading with Indonesia, although there is a huge gap in the trade figures. In 2024, India-Indonesia trade totaled $26 billion, with the latter booking $20.3 billion in exports. Indonesia’s trade with Pakistan amounted to $4.1 billion last yea,r with Jakarta recording a $2.9 billion surplus.

Early this year, Indonesia joined BRICS -- a trading bloc which India, among others, had founded. Indonesia and Pakistan are also early members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Indonesia Urges Restraint in India-Pakistan Conflict

Related Articles

News 2 hours ago

 Indonesia has diplomatic ties with the two warring, nulear-armed nations India and Pakistan.
Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down Indian Drone Following Deadly Strikes
News 4 hours ago

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down Indian Drone Following Deadly Strikes

 Pakistan shot down an Indian drone over Lahore, officials say, a day after Indian strikes killed 31 civilians in Punjab.
Indonesia Urges Restraint in India-Pakistan Conflict
News May 7, 2025 | 4:50 pm

Indonesia Urges Restraint in India-Pakistan Conflict

 The Indian military fired missile strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir early Wednesday.
Kadin and CII Sign MoU for Strengthened Cooperation in Healthcare, Energy, and More
Business Jan 30, 2025 | 11:25 am

Kadin and CII Sign MoU for Strengthened Cooperation in Healthcare, Energy, and More

 Indonesia's Kadin and India's CII sign MoU to boost cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, energy, and technology for economic growth.
India and Indonesia Deepen Cooperation in Defense, Trade and Maritime Security
News Jan 25, 2025 | 9:06 pm

India and Indonesia Deepen Cooperation in Defense, Trade and Maritime Security

 Modi said the two leaders decided to work together in defense production, manufacturing and supply chain sectors.
Prabowo Asks Indian PM Modi’s Help over Doctor Shortage
News Nov 19, 2024 | 12:02 pm

Prabowo Asks Indian PM Modi’s Help over Doctor Shortage

 Indonesia is short of 160,000 doctors, but only 8,000 students graduate from medical schools each year, Prabowo tells Modi.

The Latest

News 2 hours ago

 Indonesia has diplomatic ties with the two warring, nulear-armed nations India and Pakistan.
Riot Erupts at Muara Beliti Narcotics Facility in S. Sumatra
News 2 hours ago

Riot Erupts at Muara Beliti Narcotics Facility in S. Sumatra

 Riot breaks out at the Muara Beliti Narcotics Correctional Facility in Musi Rawas, South Sumatra, following a a raid on inmate cells.
Ponorogo Launches Surprise HIV Screening After 13 Sex Workers Tested Positive
News 3 hours ago

Ponorogo Launches Surprise HIV Screening After 13 Sex Workers Tested Positive

 Ponorogo’s surprise HIV screening at Njanti Market reveals a suspected HIV case among workers.
Police Arrest Two Owners of Online Gambling Site TAHU69
News 3 hours ago

Police Arrest Two Owners of Online Gambling Site TAHU69

 The pair reportedly generated profits of around Rp 100 million ($6,053) per month through the site.
Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down Indian Drone Following Deadly Strikes
News 4 hours ago

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down Indian Drone Following Deadly Strikes

 Pakistan shot down an Indian drone over Lahore, officials say, a day after Indian strikes killed 31 civilians in Punjab.
Bali Blackout: Island Still Grappling with Power Disruptions
1
Bali Blackout: Island Still Grappling with Power Disruptions
2
Prabowo Wants State-Run Banks to Have Fewer Commissioners
3
Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia
4
Toyota Acquires 40 Pct of Astra's Used Car Company for $120 Million
5
Indonesia, South Korea Launch Joint Probe into Cirebon Power Plant Bribery Scandal
