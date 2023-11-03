Palestine Calls for Economic Sanctions Against Israel

Jakarta. Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun urged Thursday for countries to impose economic sanctions against Israel.

It has been almost a month since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7, sparking an escalation of the conflict. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recently approved a resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza with 120 countries -- including Indonesia -- voting in favor. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had rejected the calls for the truce.

“Israel should be isolated. Sanctions should be taken against Israel, economically, and politically. … because of what they are doing on the ground. Israel is neglecting all demands and peace initiatives,” Al-Shun told reporters in a vigil dedicated to Palestinians in Jakarta on Thursday night.

“Why are they [Israel] not listening to anyone?” Al-Shun said.

The diplomat commented on how countries had rushed to send humanitarian assistance to Gaza. While there are a “huge number” of necessities arriving in Egypt’s El-Arish International Airport, Israel is not giving a chance for these aids to come into Gaza. What they are letting in is not enough for the 2.5 million people living in the war-torn Gaza, according to the envoy.

“People are suffering on the ground. If you are talking about the aid, it is there. It is landing in El-Arish Airport. Indonesia is planning to send humanitarian assistance. … But Israel is creating obstacles,” Al-Shun said.

The Palestinian diplomat said he hoped the US could help with the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza despite its pro-Israel stance. The US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution for a humanitarian pause to Israel’s attacks. Washington also voted against the UNGA truce resolution.

“We are looking to end the war, and the borders should be open for medical assistance, among other things. We hope the international community can follow that. Hopefully, the US will be able to not always stand with Israel,” Al-Shun said.

Indonesia recently announced it would send humanitarian aid comprising food and medicine, among other necessities, to Gaza later this week.

Al-Shun’s call for economic sanctions came a day after Iran made a similar comment. News outlet Al Jazeera reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei had called on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel over the Gaza war.

Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic ties with Israel, although they are still trading with one another.

Government data shows Indonesia-Israel trade amounted to $233 million in 2022.

