Palestine Thanks Jokowi Government for Support During Gaza Conflicts

Andrea Arshirena Hosana, Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 29, 2023 | 8:54 pm
Pro-Palestine rally marches near the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Antara Photo/Rifqi Raihan Firdaus)
Pro-Palestine rally marches near the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Antara Photo/Rifqi Raihan Firdaus)

Jakarta. The Palestinian embassy in Jakarta extended gratitude on Wednesday to the administration of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo for unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and humanitarian aid amid Israel’s relentless military campaign in Gaza.

Deputy Ambassador Ahmed Metani said the Palestinian people will never forget Indonesia's efforts in defending Palestinian interests in global forums.

“The Indonesian government has provided substantial support in many ways, particularly in advancing our political agenda in international forums like the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” Ahmed said in Jakarta.

“Their contributions, both politically and financially, have been invaluable." 

Ahmed also mentioned the recent deliveries of humanitarian aid to the people affected by Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

President Jokowi personally witnessed the delivery of relief supplies from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta earlier this month, consisting of medicines, medical equipment, food, clothing, tents, and other essential logistics to support the affected population in Gaza.

During the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called for Palestine’s full membership in the organization that would put Palestine on equal standing as Israel. 

Such a recognition is pivotal to moving toward the negotiation process for a two-state solution that envisions Israel and Palestine living side by side as two independent states, she said.

“Addressing the question of Palestine requires us to address the root causes. Plain and simple. The occupation of the Palestinian land must end. There is no military solution to this conflict,” Retno told the Assembly in New York.

“A political solution is the only answer. We need a credible negotiation process that is transparent and equitable with Palestine and Israel having equal standing as UN full members, leading to a two-state solution based on internationally agreed parameters,” Retno said.
 

