Monday, November 13, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 13, 2023 | 11:22 am
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic joint summit in Riyadh on Nov. 11, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic joint summit in Riyadh on Nov. 11, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has just landed in Washington DC, and the Indonesian leader is planning to relay Palestine’s message to his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Jokowi over the weekend met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in person on the sides of the joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh. Abbas said he wanted to send a message to Biden via Jokowi, and the Indonesian leader agreed to help. Jokowi did not give details on Abbas’ message, although it is likely to be related to the US's stance amidst the worsening Gaza situation. 

“I will deliver the message that President Abbas asked me to deliver to Biden,” Jokowi said in a video statement recorded in Washington DC on Sunday night local time.

The recent joint summit between the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resulted in a 31-point resolution that calls for an arms embargo against Israel, among others. The resolution urges countries to stop exporting arms to the “occupation authorities” used by their army to kill the Palestinian people and destroy their homes and hospitals, among others. According to Jokowi, the resolution represents the voice of a third of countries across the globe.

Advertisement

“Israel must take responsibility for their atrocities. … The OIC has adopted a resolution that has a very strongly-worded message for the world,” Jokowi said while adding that he would bring up this document in his talks with Biden.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel imported weapons totaling $2.7 billion from only two countries, the US and Germany, between 2018-2022. Over three-quarters of Israel's military imports amounting to $2.1 billion came from the US, while Germany supplied $546 million worth of weapons. Israel has been getting mammoth-sized military financing from the US, topping $3.8 billion this year. Half a billion of that aid has been for Israel’s missile defenses. 

The US not long ago made headlines for using its veto at the UN Security Council to block a resolution that would call for a humanitarian pause in Gaza. Washington voted against the ceasefire resolution at the UN General Assembly.

Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo arrives in the US for his bilateral visit on Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Read More:Indonesian Family Finally Leaves Gaza After Tough Evacuation Process

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Megawati Criticizes ‘Fabrication Ruling’ by Constitutional Court
News 3 hours ago

Megawati Criticizes ‘Fabrication Ruling’ by Constitutional Court

 It was her first public remarks since the controversial ruling was issued on October 19. 
Hibank Promotes MSMEs with #everydayhiro Campaign
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Hibank Promotes MSMEs with #everydayhiro Campaign

 The launch of this campaign also coincided with the National Heroes Day.
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
News 7 hours ago

Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​

 Jokowi did not give details on Abbas’ message, although it is likely to be related to the US's stance amidst the worsening Gaza situation.
5 US Service Members Killed in Military Helicopter Crash
News 8 hours ago

5 US Service Members Killed in Military Helicopter Crash

 The aircraft went down “during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training.”
Blitar Holds Morning Exercises on National Health Day
Special Updates 19 hours ago

Blitar Holds Morning Exercises on National Health Day

 Biltar government intends to motivate people into embracig a healthier lifestyle.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
1
Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
2
What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi
3
ASEAN More Stable Than EU, Mercosur: Business Group
4
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
5
Indonesian Family Finally Leaves Gaza After Tough Evacuation Process
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED