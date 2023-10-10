Palestinian Envoy in Indonesia Criticizes US Financial Support for Israel

Jakarta. The Palestinian ambassador to Indonesia on Tuesday voiced strong criticism against the United States for its continued financial support to Israel, enabling Israel to perpetuate oppression against the Palestinian people on a daily basis.

These comments from Ambassador Zuhair Al-Shun come in the midst of escalating tensions, triggered by unprecedented attacks by Hamas in Israeli cities over the weekend. These attacks led to Israel responding with relentless aerial bombings in the Gaza Strip, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration of a state of war.

"I heard President Joe Biden's statement yesterday, in which he mentioned that America can allocate billions or trillions of dollars to defend Israel," Zuhair told local reporters at the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta.

Zuhair said Israel's acts of violence against the Palestinian people have become a disturbing daily occurrence.

Advertisement

"Israel has been resorting to violence in various parts of Palestine, and our citizens witness their cruelty on a daily basis. I'm not exaggerating; this is the reality in Palestine," he added.

The people in Gaza are enduring economic hardships unlike those seen in other countries, making it even challenging for them to secure basic necessities such as food.

"I believe that Arab nations will unite in support of Palestine because we share a common heritage, language, and nationhood. We are bound by a shared history," the ambassador said.

Zuhair also expressed gratitude to the Indonesian government for its “unwavering support for the State of Palestine and its people”.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: