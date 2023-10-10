Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Palestinian Envoy in Indonesia Criticizes US Financial Support for Israel

BeritaSatu
October 10, 2023 | 7:21 pm
SHARE
Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun, center, speaks with journalists in Jakarta. (B-Universe Photo/Fito Erlangga)
Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun, center, speaks with journalists in Jakarta. (B-Universe Photo/Fito Erlangga)

Jakarta. The Palestinian ambassador to Indonesia on Tuesday voiced strong criticism against the United States for its continued financial support to Israel, enabling Israel to perpetuate oppression against the Palestinian people on a daily basis.

These comments from Ambassador Zuhair Al-Shun come in the midst of escalating tensions, triggered by unprecedented attacks by Hamas in Israeli cities over the weekend. These attacks led to Israel responding with relentless aerial bombings in the Gaza Strip, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration of a state of war.

"I heard President Joe Biden's statement yesterday, in which he mentioned that America can allocate billions or trillions of dollars to defend Israel," Zuhair told local reporters at the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta.

Zuhair said Israel's acts of violence against the Palestinian people have become a disturbing daily occurrence. 

Advertisement

"Israel has been resorting to violence in various parts of Palestine, and our citizens witness their cruelty on a daily basis. I'm not exaggerating; this is the reality in Palestine," he added.

The people in Gaza are enduring economic hardships unlike those seen in other countries, making it even challenging for them to secure basic necessities such as food. 

"I believe that Arab nations will unite in support of Palestine because we share a common heritage, language, and nationhood. We are bound by a shared history," the ambassador said.

Zuhair also expressed gratitude to the Indonesian government for its “unwavering support for the State of Palestine and its people”.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Polish Smart Lighting Firm LUG to Take Part in Nusantara Project
Business 2 hours ago

Polish Smart Lighting Firm LUG to Take Part in Nusantara Project

 Polish smart lighting firm LUG and the Nusantara authority body will ink a MoU at the upcoming Indonesia-Europe Business Forum.
Palestinian Envoy in Indonesia Criticizes US Financial Support for Israel
News 2 hours ago

Palestinian Envoy in Indonesia Criticizes US Financial Support for Israel

 Zuhair said Israel's acts of violence against the Palestinian people have become a disturbing daily occurrence. 
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Opinion 5 hours ago

Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry

 The abundance of extremely sensitive data in the financial services industry entices nation-state threat actors to attack it.
‘No Way I Join Ganjar’s Campaign’: Kalla
News 5 hours ago

‘No Way I Join Ganjar’s Campaign’: Kalla

 Last week, Kalla received a visit from Puan Maharani, who heads Ganjar's campaign team in the PDI-P.
European Investor to Build Nickel Smelter in Indonesia: Gov't
Business 6 hours ago

European Investor to Build Nickel Smelter in Indonesia: Gov't

 The government official refused to go into details about this nickel smelter investment.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
1
Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
2
Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
3
Hamas Surprise Attack Stuns Israel and Leaves Hundreds Dead In Fighting, Retaliation
4
Indonesia Misses Asian Games Target by One Gold Medal
5
Outgoing Minister Syahrul Meets President to Express Gratitude
Opini Title
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED