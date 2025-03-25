Palestinian Filmmaker Released After Arrest Following Settler Attack in West Bank

The Jakarta Globe
March 25, 2025 | 10:00 pm
SHARE
Basel Adra, one of the directors of the Oscar winner documentary "No Other Land", speaks on the phone as he sits in an area near the house of Palestinian co-director Hamdan Ballal, in the village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, south Hebron hills Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Basel Adra, one of the directors of the Oscar winner documentary "No Other Land", speaks on the phone as he sits in an area near the house of Palestinian co-director Hamdan Ballal, in the village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, south Hebron hills Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Hebron, West Bank. Israeli authorities have released Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal after he was detained following an assault by Jewish settlers outside his home in the occupied West Bank. Ballal, who co-directed the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, was freed alongside two other Palestinians on Tuesday.

Ballal had visible bruises on his face and bloodstains on his clothes when he was released from a police station in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba. The three were taken to a hospital in Hebron for treatment, according to journalists at the scene. Their lawyer, Lea Tsemel, said they spent the night on the floor of a military base with minimal medical care.

Israeli authorities alleged the detainees had thrown stones at a settler, an accusation they denied. Ballal’s wife, Lamia, said she heard her husband’s cries for help as he was beaten outside their home in the village of Susiya on Monday evening. Residents say about two dozen settlers, some masked and armed, stormed the village during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Soldiers who arrived pointed their weapons at Palestinians while settlers continued throwing stones.

Israeli police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The military said it had detained three Palestinians suspected of throwing rocks and one Israeli involved in what it described as a violent altercation.

Advertisement

No Other Land, which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary this year, highlights the struggles of Palestinian communities in Masafer Yatta against Israeli military demolitions. Since its release, the film has drawn both international praise and backlash, including controversy in the United States.

One of Ballal’s co-directors, Basel Adra, said settler violence and military actions in the region have intensified since the film’s Oscar win. Jewish activists in the area were also targeted on Monday, with masked settlers reportedly smashing car windows and slashing tires.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has since established settlements that house over 500,000 Israelis. The 3 million Palestinians living in the territory are subject to Israeli military rule, while the Palestinian Authority governs urban areas.

Masafer Yatta has been designated a military training zone by Israel since the 1980s, and residents face repeated demolitions of homes and infrastructure. Palestinian communities fear further displacement, especially as settler violence increases amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The conflict has sparked widespread violence across the West Bank, with Israeli military operations killing hundreds of Palestinians and displacing thousands. Settler attacks on Palestinian villages have also risen, with rights groups accusing Israeli forces of turning a blind eye or actively supporting them.

Tags:
#Human Rights
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Palestinian Filmmaker Released After Arrest Following Settler Attack in West Bank
News 36 minutes ago

Palestinian Filmmaker Released After Arrest Following Settler Attack in West Bank

 Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal freed after arrest following settler attack in the West Bank. Violence surges amid Gaza conflict.
Indonesia Decides to Join BRICS' New Development Bank
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Decides to Join BRICS' New Development Bank

 Prabowo says joining BRICS' New Development Bank (NDB) can be a "strong booster" to Indonesia's transformation strategy.
Blatter, Platini Win Second Acquittal in FIFA Fraud Trial
News 3 hours ago

Blatter, Platini Win Second Acquittal in FIFA Fraud Trial

 Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are acquitted again in a Swiss court over a $2M FIFA payment, marking their second legal victory in the case
BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales
Business 3 hours ago

BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales

 BYD’s 2024 revenue hit $107B, surpassing Tesla’s $97.7B. Strong EV sales and a new fast-charging system fuel its global expansion.
Masmindo Dwi Area Supports Disaster Mitigation Research in Luwu
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Masmindo Dwi Area Supports Disaster Mitigation Research in Luwu

 Masmindo Dwi Area collaborates with Unhas to strengthen disaster mitigation in Luwu, providing science-based strategies for preparedness.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
1
Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
2
Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
3
Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included
4
Clashes Erupt as Students Protest Military Law in Multiple Cities
5
Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED