PAN, Golkar Pledge Support for Prabowo’s Presidential Bid

Jakarta. In a significant development leading up to the 2024 presidential election, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Golkar Party announced their support for Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Sunday.

Prabowo, who has contested and lost in the past two elections, received a boost to his candidacy as these two parties joined the coalition endorsing him for the upcoming election. This coalition now includes his own Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), the National Awakening Party (PKB), PAN, and the Golkar Party.

Airlangga Hartarto, Chairman of Golkar, mentioned Prabowo's historical association with their party before he founded Gerindra.

"He continues to share the egalitarian views and walk the same path with the Golkar Party," Airlangga said during a gathering of the four party leaders at the Independence Proclamation Museum in Jakarta.

Airlangga, also serving as the chief economic minister, asserted that Prabowo is the appropriate choice for a time when Indonesia is striving to overcome the "middle-income trap."

"We can only achieve the target of a per capita income of $10,000 under the right leadership,” he said.

PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan reaffirmed the party's unwavering support for Prabowo's presidential bid.

"After careful consideration, the PAN leadership has decided to back Prabowo Subianto’s nomination for the 2024-2029 presidency. May God bless our agreement this morning," he said.

In a notable departure from his previous campaign strategies, which proved unsuccessful, Prabowo expressed full support for the policies and development initiatives of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, his rival in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Jokowi is widely perceived as the kingmaker for next year’s election and he wields significant influence and maintains a robust supporter base nationwide.

The president has consistently adopted a reconciliatory stance, even including Prabowo in his cabinet and, most recently, appointing Zulkifli as the trade minister despite their past differences.

However, Prabowo cannot afford to take anything for granted, as Jokowi has indicated support for Governor Ganjar Pranowo of Central Java, who has been nominated by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Prabowo's strategy seems to involve outperforming Ganjar in a manner reminiscent of Jokowi's approach.

During the acceptance of support from Golkar and PAN on Sunday, Prabowo said: "We are part of the Jokowi government, so we must dare to admit the success in bringing the country to what it is today and in laying the foundation for a just and prosperous Indonesia."

"It’s a great honor to me to get the trust from great political parties that only strengthens my determination to never disappoint them and the whole Indonesian people.”

The February election will most likely involve three candidates with former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan also winning support from three parties – the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), the Democratic Party, and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

