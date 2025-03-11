Pandawara Group Meets President Prabowo to Discuss Waste Issues

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 11, 2025 | 2:53 pm
The Pandawara Group visit the Presidential Palace in Jakarta to meet with President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday (March 11, 2025). (Beritasatu.com/Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar)
Jakarta. A group of environmental activists called the Pandawara Group visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta to meet with President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed waste issues and the efforts to collaborate with the government to maintain environmental cleanliness. They arrived at the Presidential Palace around 12:51 p.m., wearing black shirts.

"Regarding environmental issues, especially waste, we want to discuss them further with the President," said Pandawara Group member Gilang Rahma before the meeting.

Gilang hopes that the meeting with the President can result in better synergy between the Pandawara Group and the government in addressing environmental issues.

"We hope to collaborate more closely with the government to create innovations for the advancement of the environment across Indonesia," he added.

Pandawara Group is a social community focused on environmental cleanliness. The group, consisting of five young people, actively educates the public through waste-cleaning actions that they share on social media.

Recently, environmental issues have gained public attention due to the increasing frequency of floods in various regions. One of the main causes is the accumulation of waste that obstructs water flow.

Through this movement, Pandawara Group invites the public to get directly involved in cleaning their surrounding environment and raising awareness about the importance of preserving nature.

