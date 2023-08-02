Panji Gumilang Named Blasphemy Suspect, Put in Custody

Jakarta. Panji Gumilang, the founder and leader of Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, was named a blasphemy suspect on Tuesday following reports that the school has taught students against basic Islamic teachings.

The decision was taken after the National Police held a case hearing involving all investigators in the case, said Brig. Gen. Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, director of the general crime division.

"The hearing resulted in an acclamation to name PG a suspect," Djuhandhani told reporters.

The police brought several criminal charges against the elderly cleric, including violation of the electronic transaction and information Law.

"Investigators immediately issued an arrest warrant against PG, who is now undergoing interrogation as a suspect," the officer said.

Panji, 77, has previously been associated with a movement to establish an Islamic state in Indonesia.

Law authorities alleged that he has hundreds of bank accounts under different aliases.

The ongoing investigation centers around allegations that the boarding school in the West Java town of Indramayu allows men and women to pray together in the same row during Eid al-Fitr and permits a woman to serve as an Imam during congregational prayers.

Panji also reportedly made a controversial statement claiming that the Quran was "invented by Prophet Mohammad."

