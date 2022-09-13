Papua Governor Named Graft Suspect

Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, left, at the House of Representatives in Jakarta on January 23, 2015. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Papua Governor Lukas Enembe has been named a corruption suspect for allegedly taking bribes, an attorney for the governor said on Tuesday.

The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, has had his bank accounts frozen by the anti-money laundering agency PPATK.

Advertisement

“We received a letter from KPK on September 5 stating that Mister Governor has been named a suspect while he has not given a deposition yet,” Roy Renin told Kompas news website.

The immigration office confirmed earlier that Lukas was barred from traveling overseas until March 2023 at KPK request.

Lukas failed to appear at the Papua Police headquarters in Jayapura for a questioning with KPK investigators on Monday. His spokesman said Lukas was under medical treatment and unfit to attend the interrogation.