Papua Militia Group Kills 11 Gold Miners: Reports

BeritaSatu
April 9, 2025 | 11:14 pm
FILE - Indonesian security officers visit a house in Anggruk District, Yahukimo Regency, Papua, to evacuate victims after an attack by a militia group, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Indonesian Army)
Jayapura. A militia group linked to the Free Papua Movement (OPM) has reportedly killed 11 gold miners in the remote Yahukimo Regency of Papua, according to multiple media outlets.

The group has issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack but did not confirm the number of casualties.

“They were security personnel disguised as miners. We take full responsibility for the action,” said Sebby Sambom, a spokesman for the OPM-affiliated group.

The government’s joint military-police task force in Papua, known as Task Force Cartenz, also confirmed the incident but said the exact number of casualties remains unverified due to the remoteness of the area.

“We can confirm that the attack occurred, but we are unable to confirm the number of victims at this stage. The location is extremely remote and not easily accessible by standard transportation,” said Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, commander of Task Force Cartenz, during a press briefing in Jayapura on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly took place in Brupmakot Village, Seradala District, approximately 52 kilometers from Dekai, the capital of Yahukimo Regency, according to a report by Beritasatu.com, a sister publication of the Jakarta Globe.

Faizal added that initial information about the attack came from a survivor who managed to flee the mining site and alert authorities.

The violence comes just weeks after an OPM-affiliated group launched an attack in the same regency, killing a female teacher and injuring six others.

The OPM has waged a decades-long struggle for Papuan independence and consists of loosely connected groups operating in various districts across the region.

The earlier attack in Anggruk District, Yahukimo, was allegedly led by local separatist commander Elius Kogap, according to a military spokesperson.

#Security
Papua Militia Group Kills 11 Gold Miners: Reports
