Papua Regent Arrested over Graft after Hiding for 7 Months

Jayapura. Graft suspect Ricky Ham Pagawak, the regent of Central Mamberamo in Papua, was arrested on Sunday, seven months since he was put on the fugitive list.

Investigators of the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, arrested Ricky during a raid in the Abepura area in the provincial capital of Jayapura, KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said.

Ricky was charged with taking bribes and money laundering but he fled to neighboring Papua New Guinea when KPK conducted an operation to bring him into custody last July.

“The suspect is currently being detained at the Brimob [Mobile Brigade] headquarters in Papua,” the spokesman said.

Ricky is accused of accepting Rp 24.5 billion ($1.6 million) from three businessmen who won infrastructure projects in Central Mamberamo. The businessmen are currently being tried in Jakarta.

Ricky’s arrest reduces the number of KPK’s remaining graft fugitives to three: Kirana Kotama alias Thay Ming, a fugitive since June 15, 2017; Harun Masiku (since January 17, 2020); and Paulus Tannos alias Thian Po Tjhin (since October 19, 2021).