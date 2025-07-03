Passenger Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait, Leaving 38 Missing and Four Dead

Jakarta. A ferry carrying dozens of people and vehicles sank in the Bali Strait late Wednesday, leaving 38 missing and four confirmed dead as search and rescue efforts continue in rough conditions.

KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, which departed from Ketapang Port in Banyuwangi en route to Gilimanuk, Bali, sank just 25 minutes after setting sail at 10:56 p.m. local time, going down around 11:20 p.m., according to authorities. The incident was first reported by a harbor patrol officer on duty in Gilimanuk waters.

The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) immediately launched rescue operations using a rigid inflatable boat to conduct initial sweeps, while the SAR vessel KN Permadi was deployed to support the mission.

“A team from the Surabaya SAR Office has also arrived at the location, and the SAR vessel KN Permadi has been prepared to support the operation,” said Nanang Sigit, head of the Surabaya SAR Office, on Thursday.

According to preliminary manifest data, the vessel was carrying 53 passengers, 12 crew members, and 22 vehicles, including 14 large trailer trucks, at the time of the incident.

As of Thursday, authorities reported that 27 people had been found, with 23 rescued alive and four confirmed dead. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Negara General Hospital in Bali, while survivors are receiving treatment at the Gilimanuk port area.

“The total number of people on board was 65. Twenty-three survived, four died,” said Nanang, who also serves as the SAR Mission Coordinator. “We are still searching for 38 others.”

Rescue operations have faced challenging conditions, with waves reaching up to 2.5 meters, strong winds, and shifting currents complicating search efforts in the Bali Strait.

Banyuwangi Police Chief Rama Samtama Putra said many of the survivors were found at dawn, with initial reports indicating some had used a lifeboat or managed to swim to shore. “All victims currently rescued are being treated at the port of the state-run ferry company in Gilimanuk, Bali,” he said.

Not all survivors have been able to provide accounts of the ordeal as many remain under medical care.

Capt. Purgana, head of the Class III Port Authority and Harbormaster Office of Tanjungwangi, said 10 vessels are currently involved in the ongoing search operation, with additional vessels joining the effort despite high waves and strong winds.

“The search is now focused on the southern part of the Bali Strait due to constantly changing currents and extreme weather conditions,” Capt. Purgana said.

