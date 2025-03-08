Patrick Kluivert Announces Indonesian Squad for Pivotal World Cup Qualifiers

Jakarta. Indonesia’s head coach, Patrick Kluivert, has announced a provisional squad for the decisive World Cup qualification group stage matches, which will determine the country’s fate in the tournament.

Indonesia remains in contention for its first-ever World Cup appearance in the modern era after a historic 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in its latest Group C match. The win has kept alive the nation’s hopes of securing second place, which guarantees a direct ticket to the final qualification round.

Key Inclusions and Surprising Omissions

In his first competitive squad selection, Kluivert has opted to retain several key players from the roster previously assembled by his predecessor, Shin Tae-yong. However, some regular names have been left out, including Witan Sulaiman, Asnawi Mangkualam, and Yakob Sayuri.

The biggest surprise in the squad is the inclusion of Persik Kediri striker Septian Satria Bagaskara, who had never been called up during Shin Tae-yong’s tenure.

Tentative Indonesian Squad Under Kluivert

Goalkeepers

Maarten Paes

Nadeo Argawinata

Ernando Ari

Emil Audero

Defenders

Jay Idzes

Pratama Arhan

Kevin Diks

Jordi Amat

Shayne Pattynama

Muhammad Ferrari

Rizky Ridho

Nathan Tjoe-A-On

Mees Hilgers

Calvin Verdonk

Sandy Walsh

Justin Hubner

Dean James

Midfielders

Ricky Kambuaya

Marselino Ferdinan

Thom Haye

Ivar Jenner

Egy Maulana Vikri

Eliano Rejnders

Joey Pelupessy

Forwards

Ragnar Oeratmangoen

Ramadhan Sananta

Ole Romenij

Hokky Caraka

Rafael Struick

Septian Satria Bagaskara

Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir confirmed on Sunday that the squad is not yet finalized, as three additional players are still undergoing the naturalization process.

“The list remains open to three more players who are currently finalizing their Indonesian citizenship,” Erick wrote on his Instagram account.

The House of Representatives has already approved citizenship for Emil Audero Mulyadi, Joey Mathijs Pelupessy, and Dean Ruben James, but they have yet to take the official oath.

Upcoming Fixtures

Indonesia will travel to Sydney for a crucial away match against Australia at the Sydney Football Stadium on March 20, before hosting Bahrain at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on March 25.

The team will then face Japan and China in its final two qualifiers in June.

While Japan leads Group C comfortably with a nine-point advantage, the race for second place remains wide open. Four teams, including Indonesia, are level on six points, just one point behind Australia, making the final matches critical for qualification hopes.

