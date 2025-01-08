Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach

Heru Andriyanto
January 8, 2025 | 6:30 pm
SHARE
This photograph posted by the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) shows Patrick Kluivert and a sentence to welcome him. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)
This photograph posted by the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) shows Patrick Kluivert and a sentence to welcome him. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)

Jakarta. Former Dutch football star Patrick Kluivert has been appointed as the head coach of Indonesia’s national football team under a two-year contract, with optional extensions.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) announced the appointment on its website on Wednesday, saying that Kluivert will be joined by two Dutch assistants, Alex Pastoor and Denny Landzaat.

“In addition, two Indonesian coaches will join the team as Kluivert’s assistants,” the association added, though their names have not yet been disclosed.

The website posts his photograph with a welcoming remark.
 
Kluivert is scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on Saturday and will be officially introduced to the public the following day.

Kluivert’s first match as head coach will be on March 20, when Indonesia faces Australia in the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers at Sydney Football Stadium. Five days later, Indonesia will play against Bahrain at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

He will replace South Korean Shin Tae-yong who has led the national team for four years and won the hearts of many Indonesian football fans. 

Patrick Kluivert is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation. Born in Amsterdam, he began his professional career with AFC Ajax, where he scored the winning goal in the 1995 UEFA Champions League final at the age of 18.

His prolific career took him to AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Newcastle United, and several other clubs. At Barcelona, Kluivert formed a formidable partnership with Rivaldo, becoming one of the top scorers in the club’s history during his six-year tenure.

Kluivert also had an illustrious international career with the Netherlands national team, earning 79 caps and scoring 40 goals. He played in major tournaments, including the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup, and remains one of the Netherlands’ all-time top scorers.

Following his playing career, Kluivert transitioned into coaching, taking on various roles:

  • Assistant Coach for the Netherlands (2014 World Cup): Kluivert was part of Louis van Gaal’s coaching staff, helping the team secure a third-place finish.
  • Director of Football at Paris Saint-Germain (2016-2017): He played a key role in shaping PSG’s roster during his tenure.
  • Youth Academy Work: Kluivert has been actively involved in developing young talent, notably serving as the head of Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, where he helped nurture future stars.
  • Managerial Stints: Kluivert has also managed teams like Curaçao and Adana Demirspor and held assistant roles at several clubs, bringing valuable experience to his coaching portfolio.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach
News 2 hours ago

Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach

 Kluivert is scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on Saturday and will be officially introduced to the public the following day.
Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

 The Cikarang Line III Warehouse in Tanjungbaru, East Cikarang can hold up to 5,200 tons of fertilizers.
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
Business 3 hours ago

Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia

 Qatar will invest in the construction of 1 million affordable homes which will mainly comprise vertical housing units in Indonesia.
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
News 3 hours ago

Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police

 Wang told police there were about 50 other Chinese at the same location.
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
Business 5 hours ago

Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline

 Bukalapak’s shares have plunged by 85.46 percent from their IPO price of Rp 850 to Rp 122.
News Index

Most Popular

Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
1
Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
2
Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach
3
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
4
Apple to Set Up AirTag Factory in Batam by Early 2026
5
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED