Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach

Jakarta. Former Dutch football star Patrick Kluivert has been appointed as the head coach of Indonesia’s national football team under a two-year contract, with optional extensions.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) announced the appointment on its website on Wednesday, saying that Kluivert will be joined by two Dutch assistants, Alex Pastoor and Denny Landzaat.

“In addition, two Indonesian coaches will join the team as Kluivert’s assistants,” the association added, though their names have not yet been disclosed.

The website posts his photograph with a welcoming remark.



Kluivert is scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on Saturday and will be officially introduced to the public the following day.

Kluivert’s first match as head coach will be on March 20, when Indonesia faces Australia in the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers at Sydney Football Stadium. Five days later, Indonesia will play against Bahrain at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

He will replace South Korean Shin Tae-yong who has led the national team for four years and won the hearts of many Indonesian football fans.

Patrick Kluivert is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation. Born in Amsterdam, he began his professional career with AFC Ajax, where he scored the winning goal in the 1995 UEFA Champions League final at the age of 18.

His prolific career took him to AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Newcastle United, and several other clubs. At Barcelona, Kluivert formed a formidable partnership with Rivaldo, becoming one of the top scorers in the club’s history during his six-year tenure.

Kluivert also had an illustrious international career with the Netherlands national team, earning 79 caps and scoring 40 goals. He played in major tournaments, including the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup, and remains one of the Netherlands’ all-time top scorers.

Following his playing career, Kluivert transitioned into coaching, taking on various roles:

Assistant Coach for the Netherlands (2014 World Cup): Kluivert was part of Louis van Gaal’s coaching staff, helping the team secure a third-place finish.

Director of Football at Paris Saint-Germain (2016-2017): He played a key role in shaping PSG’s roster during his tenure.

Youth Academy Work: Kluivert has been actively involved in developing young talent, notably serving as the head of Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, where he helped nurture future stars.

Managerial Stints: Kluivert has also managed teams like Curaçao and Adana Demirspor and held assistant roles at several clubs, bringing valuable experience to his coaching portfolio.

