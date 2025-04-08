Pay Where You Drive: West Java Mandates License Plate Transfers to Boost Local Tax Revenue

Muhammad Firman, Heru Yustanto
April 8, 2025 | 3:52 pm
Residents queue to pay their motor vehicle taxes at the Samsat office in West Java on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Heru Yustanto)
Residents queue to pay their motor vehicle taxes at the Samsat office in West Java on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Heru Yustanto)

West Java.  West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has mandated that all vehicles operating in the province must be registered with West Java license plates, in a sweeping policy aimed at increasing regional tax revenue and funding infrastructure projects.

The policy, effective from April 9 to June 20, applies to all types of vehicles — including private cars, corporate fleets, state-owned enterprise vehicles, and those used by government agencies. The announcement, made via Dedi’s personal Instagram account (@dedimulyadi71), has already prompted a rush of residents to local Samsat (One-Stop Administrative System) offices to process vehicle tax changes.

“It’s unfair for people to use our roads but pay taxes elsewhere,” Dedi said on Tuesday. “All vehicles operating in West Java must pay taxes in West Java. This is about fiscal fairness and equitable development.”

The program includes a limited-time tax amnesty offering fee waivers for motor vehicle tax and transfer fees. However, other costs such as value-added tax, issuance of ownership documents, and new license plates still apply.

Dedi said  motor vehicle tax plays a crucial role in financing road construction and repairs across the province. “This is a good opportunity that must be used wisely. Don't let vehicles damage our roads while their taxes go to other provinces,” he said.

The public has responded swiftly. In Bogor Regency, long lines formed early Tuesday at the One-stop Administration Services Office (Samsat) in Cimandala Village, creating traffic congestion that stretched three kilometers toward the Jakarta-Bogor road. Residents reported waiting for hours just to complete the initial steps of the vehicle registration process.

“I came at 7 a.m. and got stuck in a long line just to make photocopies,” said Rian, a resident of Jonggol District. Shinta, from Klapanunggal, added, “We’ve been waiting over an hour and haven’t even made it inside.”

Others, like Adam from Leuwiliang, gave up entirely. “We’re still stuck on the Jakarta-Bogor road, not even close to the office after more than an hour,” he said.

Despite the initial logistical challenges, the governor’s policy has been generally well-received, with many residents expressing support for the fiscal logic behind the measure.

“This is not just administrative,” Dedi said. “It’s a reflection of our shared responsibility to support development where we live and work.”

#Transportation
