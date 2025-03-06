PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering

Jakarta. A Jakarta councilor from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) collapsed while delivering a speech on Sunday and was later confirmed dead at the age of 47.

Brando Susanto, a member of the Jakarta Legislative Council’s finance commission, was serving as chairman of the committee organizing the party’s Eid al-Fitr gathering at the Jakarta International Velodrome in East Jakarta. While delivering his opening remarks, he lost his balance and fell forward, striking the microphone stand.

A video from the event showed Brando appearing healthy at the beginning of his speech, smiling at the audience, checking the microphone, and speaking normally.

Paramedics arrived shortly after the incident and transported him to the hospital on a stretcher. Despite the emergency, the event continued with speeches from other PDI-P politicians.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, accompanied by Vice Governor Rano Karno -- both PDI-P members -- later informed the audience of Brando’s passing.

"Allow me on this occasion to extend condolences for the passing of our friend and brother, Brando Susanto, who was here with us just moments ago," Pramono said. “He set an example to us all by working until the last moments of his life.”

