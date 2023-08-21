Monday, August 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

PDI-P Executive Budiman Sudjatmiko Faces Dismissal Over Open Support for Prabowo

Antara
August 21, 2023 | 3:16 am
SHARE
Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) Chairman Prabowo Subianto, left, and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Budiman Sudjatmiko pose for a photo in front of their supports in Semarang, Central Java, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Antara photo/Makna Zaezar)
Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) Chairman Prabowo Subianto, left, and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Budiman Sudjatmiko pose for a photo in front of their supports in Semarang, Central Java, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Antara photo/Makna Zaezar)

Jakarta. Budiman Sudjatmiko, a high-ranking member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), could potentially face dismissal from the party on Monday due to his public endorsement of Prabowo Subianto's presidential candidacy.

Prabowo is a potential contender against PDI-P's own presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, with recent polls indicating that the two candidates remain in a statistical dead heat just six months ahead of the election.

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto said on Sunday that an ethics hearing would result in sanctions against Budiman. He added that the party does not allow its members to deviate from the party's stance.

Read More:
Ganjar Outruns Prabowo in Indikator Politik Poll
Advertisement

"The available options are for him to either resign or accept dismissal," Hasto told Antara news agency during a party event in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan province.

Hasto's announcement comes following Budiman's surprising declaration of support for Prabowo during a public event in Semarang, where Ganjar currently serves as the governor of Central Java. 

The event was attended by both Budiman and Prabowo, and Budiman introduced a new group of supporters for the defense minister during the gathering.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

PDI-P Executive Budiman Sudjatmiko Faces Dismissal Over Open Support for Prabowo
News 46 minutes ago

PDI-P Executive Budiman Sudjatmiko Faces Dismissal Over Open Support for Prabowo

 Prabowo is a potential contender against PDI-P's own presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.
Prosecutors to Charge Ex-Taxman Rafael for Laundering $6 Million Illicit Funds
News 1 hours ago

Prosecutors to Charge Ex-Taxman Rafael for Laundering $6 Million Illicit Funds

 Rafael also faces allegations of accepting Rp 16.6 billion in bribes during his time in office.
Spain Beats England to Win Its First Women's World Cup Title
News 8 hours ago

Spain Beats England to Win Its First Women's World Cup Title

 Spain joins Germany as the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour
News 9 hours ago

Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour

 The six-day journey will encompass Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa.
US, Japan, Australia Plan Joint Navy Drills in Disputed South China Sea
News 14 hours ago

US, Japan, Australia Plan Joint Navy Drills in Disputed South China Sea

 The navy drills are planned after Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons against Philippine vessels in the contested waterway.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ganjar Outruns Prabowo in Indikator Politik Poll
1
Ganjar Outruns Prabowo in Indikator Politik Poll
2
Nearly 17,000 Central Government Employees to Relocate to Nusantara
3
US, Japan, Australia Plan Joint Navy Drills in Disputed South China Sea
4
Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour
5
Regent Invites Neighboring Town Dancers to Cheer Up Madura Culture Festival
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED