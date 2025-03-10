PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Suffers Second Court Defeat Ahead of Graft Trial

Roy Adriansyah
March 10, 2025 | 4:09 pm
Hasto Kristiyanto, left, secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), shows his hands after being arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Jakarta. High-profile corruption suspect Hasto Kristiyanto suffered his second legal defeat on Monday after a South Jakarta judge rejected his pre-trial motion, leaving him with no option but to face trial as a defendant.

The secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is accused of bribing a senior election official and obstructing justice by allegedly helping fellow party executive Harun Masiku flee from a graft investigation.

Hasto’s latest attempt to challenge the corruption charges was dismissed on procedural grounds. The South Jakarta judge ruled that since the trial has already been registered with the court and a hearing date announced, the motion is no longer valid.

"The case against the petitioner has been registered with the Central Jakarta District Court, so his petition must be considered invalid," Judge Afrizal Hady stated.

Hasto had filed the motion to annul the corruption charges leveled by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and prevent the case from going to trial. However, this marks the second time his motion has been dismissed.

His first pre-trial motion, submitted last month, was rejected on administrative grounds after the judge ruled that Hasto should have filed separate motions for the corruption charge and the obstruction of justice charge.

The Central Jakarta District Court has officially scheduled Hasto’s trial for March 14, marking a significant step in an investigation that began in early 2020.

A team of 12 prosecutors will present the indictment against Hasto during the trial.

The PDI-P politician is accused of bribing an election official to secure a House of Representatives seat for Harun Masiku after the 2019 elections. Harun, who was named a KPK suspect, has been on the run for five years and remains one of Indonesia’s most wanted fugitives.

Hasto has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the corruption charges are politically motivated and designed to silence his criticism of former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

