PDI-P Mayors and Regents Gather in Yogyakarta Amid Uncertainty

Yogyakarta. Several newly elected mayors and regents from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) gathered in Yogyakarta on Friday, opting to skip a presidential retreat in nearby Magelang. Their decision followed a directive from PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, issued shortly after the arrest of the party’s secretary-general, Hasto Kristiyanto, on corruption charges.

The retreat, organized by President Prabowo Subianto, was intended for hundreds of newly elected governors, mayors, and regents at the Military Academy in Magelang. However, with little time between Megawati’s instruction and the retreat’s commencement, several PDI-P leaders who were already en route had to make last-minute changes.

Yogyakarta Mayor Hasto Wardoyo, a key PDI-P executive, confirmed that he and several colleagues had chosen to remain in Yogyakarta while awaiting further instructions from the party’s central leadership.

“We are staying in Yogyakarta while the central committee continues its discussions,” Hasto Wardoyo stated.

Similarly, Bekasi Mayor Tri Adhianto canceled his trip to Magelang in compliance with Megawati’s directive, according to an aide in Bekasi.

Masinton Pasaribu, a prominent PDI-P executive recently elected as the regent of Central Tapanuli, also announced his decision to postpone his journey.

“I am delaying my trip to Magelang until further notice from Megawati Soekarnoputri,” Masinton said in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, Bali Governor Wayan Koster arrived at Yogyakarta International Airport on Friday but did not clarify whether he would proceed to Magelang or adhere to the party's directive.

Megawati’s official circular, issued on Thursday, explicitly instructed PDI-P’s elected regional leaders to refrain from attending the presidential retreat.

“All regional leaders and their deputies are instructed to postpone their trips to the retreat in Magelang, scheduled from February 21-28, 2025. Those already en route must halt their journey and await further instructions,” the circular read.

Additionally, the directive urged PDI-P officials to remain on standby and keep their communication devices active for further updates from the party’s leadership.

