PDI-P, Nasdem Sign Up for 2024 Elections

KPU head Hasyim Asy'ari (right) receives the registration document from Bambang Wuryanto, the elections head at the PDI-P central executive board, at KPU headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2022. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. A number of political parties, including the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, commonly abbreviated as PDI-P, on Monday visited the General Elections Commission or KPU’s headquarters in Jakarta to sign up for the 2024 elections.

Starting today until Aug. 14, the KPU is accepting registrations and document submissions from parties wishing to compete at the 2024 polls. PDI-P was the first to hand over their documents to the KPU.

Shortly after submitting the documents, PDI-P said that it aimed to score a hat-trick victory or three successive election wins at the party’s chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri’s behest. PDI-P has won two elections in a row with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

“We are certainly hoping for a hat-trick win as instructed by our chairwoman,” Bambang Wuryanto, the elections head at the PDI-P central executive board, said.

The National Democratic Party (Nasdem) has also set an ambitious goal of making it to the top two at the 2024 elections. The party is seeking to claim a hundred legislative seats, according to Nasdem Secretary-General and Informatics Minister Johnny G Plate.

“We wish to have more legislative seats than what we have now. We are aiming for a maximum of 100 seats at the House of Representatives or to enter the Top 2 of the 2024 legislative elections,” Johnny said, while adding that Nasdem’s preparations for a presidential candidate and coalition are underway.

Nasdem deputy chair Ahmad Ali (left) hands over the electoral documents to KPU head Hasyim Asy'ari (right) at the KPU headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Parties such as the Justice and Unity Party (PKP), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and the Reformation Party also rushed to submit their applications right on the first day of the document submission.

The Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo), which was founded by media mogul Hary Tanoesoedibjo, also applied to join the 2024 elections.

The Crescent Star Party (PBB), Just and Prosperous People’s Party (Prima), United Development Party (PPP) are scheduled to visit the KPU headquarters today to deliver their electoral documents.