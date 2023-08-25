Friday, August 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

PDI-P Parts Ways with Budiman Sudjatmiko 

Yustinus Paat
August 25, 2023 | 5:10 am
SHARE
Budiman Sudjatmiko shakes hands with Prabowo Subianto during their meeting at Prabowo s residence in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, July 18, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Helmut Timothy)
Budiman Sudjatmiko shakes hands with Prabowo Subianto during their meeting at Prabowo s residence in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, July 18, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Helmut Timothy)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has officially ousted prominent member Budiman Sudjatmiko, who openly declared his support for Prabowo Subianto in the upcoming presidential election.

The official letter confirming Budiman's dismissal was signed by PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri and Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto on Thursday.

The ruling party is nominating Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo for the presidency to succeed fellow PDI-P member Joko Widodo.

Budiman, 53, had previously indicated that he would not alter his stance in favor of Prabowo and had anticipated his dismissal from PDI-P.

Advertisement

"The dismissal will alter my administrative standing as a PDI-P member, but my alignment with the party's ideology remains unchanged," he said.

Budiman declined to resign voluntarily, asserting that his support for Prabowo does not breach the party's principles. 

"I don't believe that my support for Prabowo constitutes an ideological or strategic deviation from the party's line," he said.

Since his student years in the 1990s at Gadjah Mada University, Budiman has emerged as a prominent political and democracy advocate. He was also known as a staunch critic of long-time ruler Soeharto.

In 1996, he gained recognition for founding the Democratic People Party (PRD), a significant step given that the country only acknowledged three incumbent parties at that juncture. 

Following his initiation of the PRD, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison later that year for "inciting chaos." However, in 1999, President Abdurrahman Wahid granted him a pardon.

Budiman joined the PDI-P in 2004 and, five years later, was elected as a House of Representatives member representing Central Java.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Trump Surrenders and Gets His Mug Shot Taken at Atlanta Jail 
News 1 hours ago

Trump Surrenders and Gets His Mug Shot Taken at Atlanta Jail 

 He was released on a $200,000 bond and headed back to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey.
PDI-P Parts Ways with Budiman Sudjatmiko 
News 4 hours ago

PDI-P Parts Ways with Budiman Sudjatmiko 

 Budiman, 53, had previously indicated that he would not alter his stance in favor of Prabowo and had anticipated his dismissal from PDI-P.
US Intelligence Says ‘Intentional Explosion’ Brought Down Prigozhin’s Plane
News 5 hours ago

US Intelligence Says ‘Intentional Explosion’ Brought Down Prigozhin’s Plane

 US President Biden said. “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind."
Salesforce Expands Indonesian Presence with Public Cloud Solution
Tech 9 hours ago

Salesforce Expands Indonesian Presence with Public Cloud Solution

 Hyperforce significantly advances service interoperability across various applications and devices.
Terang Dunia Aims for IPO to Bolster Electric Scooter Production
Business 10 hours ago

Terang Dunia Aims for IPO to Bolster Electric Scooter Production

 At present, Terang Dunia produces up to 2,000 electric scooters under the United E-Motor brand every month.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
1
With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
2
Kamala Harris to Attend US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
3
Ganjar Pranowo Sees 10-Point Rise in Electability Over 2 Years: SMRC
4
Partial Work-from-Home Policy Implemented in Greater Jakarta to Address Air Pollution
5
ASEAN+3 Projected to Witness 4.6 Pct Growth in 2023
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED