PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Named Corruption Suspect: Source

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has reportedly named Hasto Kristiyanto, Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), as a suspect in a graft case tied to the replacement of a legislative member in the 2019-2024 House of Representatives.

The decision to name Hasto Kristiyanto, PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri's right-hand man, as a suspect allegedly followed an internal case review last Friday. A source confirmed the development to The Jakarta Globe on Tuesday.

“The case review took place last Friday night,” the source said on Monday.

The KPK has yet to confirm Hasto’s status as a suspect officially.

The case centers on Harun Masiku, a former PDI-P politician on the run since January 2020. Harun is accused of bribing Wahyu Setiawan, a former General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner, to secure a seat in the legislature via a replacement mechanism after PDI-P candidate Nazaruddin Kiemas passed away. Harun reportedly paid over Rp 600 million ($37,000) to ensure his appointment.

While KPK’s 2020 sting operation successfully apprehended Wahyu and several others, Harun evaded capture and remains at large. Wahyu was later convicted of corruption and sentenced to six years in prison.

Efforts to locate Harun have so far been unsuccessful. Last week, former Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly was questioned by the KPK regarding Harun’s movements during his time as a fugitive. As the justice minister in 2020, Yasonna oversaw the immigration office, which managed records of Harun’s travel history.

The controversy began when PDI-P sought to replace Nazaruddin’s vacant seat with Harun, who had placed third in South Sumatra’s electoral district with 5,878 votes. Initially, the KPU allocated the seat to Riezky Aprillia, who ranked second with over 10,000 votes. However, PDI-P central leadership intervened to secure the seat for Harun, leading to the bribery scandal.

The KPK continues to develop its investigation and pursue leads on Harun’s whereabouts. With a new leadership team, including Police General Setyo Budiyanto, the agency faces mounting pressure to bring Harun and others involved in the case to justice.

