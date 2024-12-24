PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Named Corruption Suspect: Source

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
December 24, 2024 | 9:59 am
SHARE
PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right) and PDI-P Executive Election Chair Deddy Sitorus (left) deliver a press statement on the 2024 Regional Elections at the PDI-P headquarters in Jakarta, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Hasto claimed the party secured victories in 14 provinces and 247 regencies/cities during the election. (ANTARA PHOTO/Fauzan)
PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right) and PDI-P Executive Election Chair Deddy Sitorus (left) deliver a press statement on the 2024 Regional Elections at the PDI-P headquarters in Jakarta, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Hasto claimed the party secured victories in 14 provinces and 247 regencies/cities during the election. (ANTARA PHOTO/Fauzan)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has reportedly named Hasto Kristiyanto, Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), as a suspect in a graft case tied to the replacement of a legislative member in the 2019-2024 House of Representatives.

The decision to name Hasto Kristiyanto, PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri's right-hand man, as a suspect allegedly followed an internal case review last Friday. A source confirmed the development to The Jakarta Globe on Tuesday.

“The case review took place last Friday night,” the source said on Monday.

The KPK has yet to confirm Hasto’s status as a suspect officially.

Advertisement

The case centers on Harun Masiku, a former PDI-P politician on the run since January 2020. Harun is accused of bribing Wahyu Setiawan, a former General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner, to secure a seat in the legislature via a replacement mechanism after PDI-P candidate Nazaruddin Kiemas passed away. Harun reportedly paid over Rp 600 million ($37,000) to ensure his appointment.

While KPK’s 2020 sting operation successfully apprehended Wahyu and several others, Harun evaded capture and remains at large. Wahyu was later convicted of corruption and sentenced to six years in prison.

Efforts to locate Harun have so far been unsuccessful. Last week, former Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly was questioned by the KPK regarding Harun’s movements during his time as a fugitive. As the justice minister in 2020, Yasonna oversaw the immigration office, which managed records of Harun’s travel history.

The controversy began when PDI-P sought to replace Nazaruddin’s vacant seat with Harun, who had placed third in South Sumatra’s electoral district with 5,878 votes. Initially, the KPU allocated the seat to Riezky Aprillia, who ranked second with over 10,000 votes. However, PDI-P central leadership intervened to secure the seat for Harun, leading to the bribery scandal.

The KPK continues to develop its investigation and pursue leads on Harun’s whereabouts. With a new leadership team, including Police General Setyo Budiyanto, the agency faces mounting pressure to bring Harun and others involved in the case to justice.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Government Open to Revisiting 12 Pct Luxury VAT Policy Amid Potential Microeconomic Impacts
Business 1 hours ago

Government Open to Revisiting 12 Pct Luxury VAT Policy Amid Potential Microeconomic Impacts

 The Indonesian government is reconsidering its 12% VAT hike on luxury goods due to concerns about its impact on the microeconomic sector.
Indonesians to Hold Back on Spending This Holiday Season
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Indonesians to Hold Back on Spending This Holiday Season

 As people’s purchasing power weakens, Indonesians will likely hold back on spending this holiday season, analyst says.
PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Named Corruption Suspect: Source
News 1 hours ago

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Named Corruption Suspect: Source

 Breaking: KPK reportedly names PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto as a suspect in a corruption case tied to Harun Masiku's case.
KPK to End Investigation into Ex-East Kalimantan Governor Awang Faroek Ishak After His Passing
News 2 hours ago

KPK to End Investigation into Ex-East Kalimantan Governor Awang Faroek Ishak After His Passing

 The KPK will terminate its investigation into former East Kalimantan Governor Awang Faroek Ishak, who passed away at 76.
Cabinet Secretary Denies Prabowo Being Unwell
News 2 hours ago

Cabinet Secretary Denies Prabowo Being Unwell

 Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim previously said that Prabowo had postponed their bilateral meeting due to fever.
News Index

Most Popular

US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea
1
US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea
2
Ukrainian Citizen Arrested in Thailand for Running Drug Lab in Bali
3
Thousands of Ex-Jemaah Islamiyah Militants Abandon Radicalism and Pledge Allegiance to Nation
4
Russian National Arrested for Drug Distribution in Bali, Faces Death Penalty
5
No 'Walk Out' by President Erdogan During Prabowo's Speech at D-8 Summit, Indonesian Official Confirms
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED