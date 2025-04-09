PDI-P Stays Out of Cabinet Despite Prabowo-Megawati Meeting

Jakarta. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) remains firm in its decision not to join President Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet, despite a recent meeting between Prabowo and PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, a close aide of the president said on Wednesday.

In a rare and unexpected move earlier this week, Prabowo visited Megawati at her private residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, as part of his post-election reconciliation efforts with major political parties. Personal visits of this nature by a sitting president to party leaders are uncommon in Indonesian politics.

According to Ahmad Muzani, secretary-general of Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), Megawati used the meeting to convey her well wishes for Prabowo’s leadership and urged him to wield power solely in the interest of the nation.

“Madame Megawati expressed her hope that Mr. Prabowo, after being inaugurated on October 20, 2024, will govern for the prosperity and welfare of the people. She also said that if necessary, PDI-P is willing to offer its resources to support his administration -- but emphasized that the party will remain outside the ruling coalition,” Muzani said.

Advertisement

He added that the meeting sent a strong signal of unity and reconciliation to the public.

In these times of economic uncertainty and heightened global tensions -- particularly following the US imposition of sweeping reciprocal tariffs that affect Indonesia -- it is crucial for national leaders to demonstrate solidarity and friendship, he said.

PDI-P is currently the only major party that has declined to participate in Prabowo’s incoming government, although it has refrained from explicitly labeling itself as an opposition party.

The rift between PDI-P and Prabowo’s camp began in mid-2023, when then-President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo --who had risen to power with PDI-P’s backing -- was seen as tacitly endorsing Prabowo’s presidential run. The situation escalated when Prabowo selected Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a PDI-P member, as his running mate.

Prabowo ultimately secured a decisive victory in the 2024 presidential election, defeating both former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and PDI-P’s nominee Ganjar Pranowo.

While PDI-P has established limited communication with Prabowo’s administration, it continues to keep its distance from Jokowi and his family.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: