PDI-P Weighs Pros and Cons of Joining Prabowo's KIM Political Alliance

Jakarta. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is still weighing the pros and cons of joining President Prabowo Subianto's giant political alliance, according to its matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Prabowo, who chairs the Gerindra Party, has a huge political alliance under his wings. During the presidential election, a group of 10 parties -- including Golkar, Demokrat, PAN -- made up the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) to support Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The alliance later expanded into a during the regional election under the name of KIM Plus. Megawati admitted that some people had tried to convince her into joining Prabowo's coalition.

"Many people have told me to join. But what are the benefits?" Megawati said in Jakarta on Thursday.

The former president said that she had thought hard about the possibility of joining KIM. She acknowledged that Prabowo might allocate a ministerial position or other seats in Prabowo's government if PDI-P becomes part of the grand coalition. She then cracked a joke that there is a slim chance Prabowo will give PDI-P more than one ministerial seat, let alone a strategic one.

"There are those who say that [someone] who is late to the party will only get one ministerial seat. It's impossible for a latecomer [like PDI-P] to get two or three ministers. [Prabowo] might even give us the worst post," Megawati said.

Megawati's PDI-P nominated Former Central Java Ganjar Pranowo in the February presidential election.

