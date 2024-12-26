PDI-P’s Hasto Kristiyanto Vows to Fight Against ‘Intimidation’ After Being Named Graft Suspect

Jakarta. Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), made his first public statement on Thursday after being named a corruption suspect, declaring his resolve to resist what he calls political intimidation.

In a video message, Hasto expressed respect for the ongoing investigation against him, which he framed as a consequence of his critical stance on the current political landscape and perceived attempts to undermine the democratic system.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has charged Hasto with corruption and obstruction of justice, alleging that he bribed a senior election official to help fellow PDI-P executive Harun Masiku secure a parliamentary seat despite Harun’s poor election performance. Hasto is also accused of instructing Harun to destroy his cellphone and evade legal proceedings. Harun has been at large since early 2020.

"After my designation as a suspect by the KPK, the party’s stance is to respect the legal process. PDI-P is a party that upholds the supremacy of the rule of law," Hasto said.

"However, we will never surrender to intimidation, whether through formal institutions or other means. We are prepared for the worst," he added.

Hasto’s statement comes amid rising tensions within the political arena. He indirectly alluded to a longstanding feud with former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who has faced criticism from the PDI-P after being estranged from the party due to political differences, particularly those preceding the February presidential election.

Notably, Hasto refrained from commenting on allegations of his involvement in Harun’s escape and the bribery scheme.

On Tuesday, members of PDI-P’s central committee claimed that the corruption charges against Hasto were politically motivated, accusing them of being acts of revenge for his outspoken criticisms of Jokowi and his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

PDI-P executive Ronny Talapessy alleged that the investigation gained momentum shortly after Hasto criticized a Constitutional Court ruling that paved the way for Gibran to run for vice president in October last year.

“This whole event has been strongly influenced by attempts to politicize the legal system to target a political opponent,” Ronny said.

KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto, who assumed office earlier this month, firmly denied any political motivation behind the charges.

“We are purely enforcing the law,” Setyo said, emphasizing that the investigation into Hasto is a continuation of work initiated by the previous KPK leadership.

“We are only following up on evidence and processes that have been in motion since the previous administration,” he added.

