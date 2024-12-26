PDI-P’s Hasto Kristiyanto Vows to Fight Against ‘Intimidation’ After Being Named Graft Suspect

The Jakarta Globe
December 26, 2024 | 9:34 pm
SHARE
FILE - Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto. (B-Universe Photo)
FILE - Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto. (B-Universe Photo)

Jakarta. Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), made his first public statement on Thursday after being named a corruption suspect, declaring his resolve to resist what he calls political intimidation.

In a video message, Hasto expressed respect for the ongoing investigation against him, which he framed as a consequence of his critical stance on the current political landscape and perceived attempts to undermine the democratic system.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has charged Hasto with corruption and obstruction of justice, alleging that he bribed a senior election official to help fellow PDI-P executive Harun Masiku secure a parliamentary seat despite Harun’s poor election performance. Hasto is also accused of instructing Harun to destroy his cellphone and evade legal proceedings. Harun has been at large since early 2020.

"After my designation as a suspect by the KPK, the party’s stance is to respect the legal process. PDI-P is a party that upholds the supremacy of the rule of law," Hasto said.

"However, we will never surrender to intimidation, whether through formal institutions or other means. We are prepared for the worst," he added.

Hasto’s statement comes amid rising tensions within the political arena. He indirectly alluded to a longstanding feud with former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who has faced criticism from the PDI-P after being estranged from the party due to political differences, particularly those preceding the February presidential election.

Notably, Hasto refrained from commenting on allegations of his involvement in Harun’s escape and the bribery scheme.

On Tuesday, members of PDI-P’s central committee claimed that the corruption charges against Hasto were politically motivated, accusing them of being acts of revenge for his outspoken criticisms of Jokowi and his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

PDI-P executive Ronny Talapessy alleged that the investigation gained momentum shortly after Hasto criticized a Constitutional Court ruling that paved the way for Gibran to run for vice president in October last year.

“This whole event has been strongly influenced by attempts to politicize the legal system to target a political opponent,” Ronny said.

KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto, who assumed office earlier this month, firmly denied any political motivation behind the charges.

“We are purely enforcing the law,” Setyo said, emphasizing that the investigation into Hasto is a continuation of work initiated by the previous KPK leadership.

“We are only following up on evidence and processes that have been in motion since the previous administration,” he added.

Tags:
#Politics #Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jakarta Police Rotate 34 Officers Following DWP Concert Extortion Scandal
News 47 minutes ago

Jakarta Police Rotate 34 Officers Following DWP Concert Extortion Scandal

 All the 34 officers, mostly from the anti-narcotics unit, have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the internal investigation.
Finland Stops Russia-Linked Vessel Over Damaged Undersea Power Cable in Baltic Sea
News 51 minutes ago

Finland Stops Russia-Linked Vessel Over Damaged Undersea Power Cable in Baltic Sea

 The vessel was described by Finnish customs officials as a suspected part of Russia's shadow fleet of fuel tankers.
PDI-P’s Hasto Kristiyanto Vows to Fight Against ‘Intimidation’ After Being Named Graft Suspect
News 2 hours ago

PDI-P’s Hasto Kristiyanto Vows to Fight Against ‘Intimidation’ After Being Named Graft Suspect

 He described the corruption charges as a consequence of his critical stance on the current political landscape.
Jakarta Appeal Court Upholds Justice Gazalba’s Graft Conviction and Adds Jail Time
News 6 hours ago

Jakarta Appeal Court Upholds Justice Gazalba’s Graft Conviction and Adds Jail Time

 Gazalba was previously acquitted of all charges three times before the Corruption Eradication Commission won a court order for his retrial.
New Rule Forces Gov’t Officials to Have Fewer Foreign Trips
News 7 hours ago

New Rule Forces Gov’t Officials to Have Fewer Foreign Trips

 Earlier this month, President Prabowo Subianto revealed that Indonesia would spend up to $3 billion each year to send its officials abroad.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct
1
Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct
2
Bali Police Announce Traffic Management Plan for Christmas and New Year Rush
3
Police Seize Rp 2.5 Billion from Officers Accused of Extorting Malaysian Concertgoers in Jakarta
4
BNNP Bali Raids Alleged 'Sex Party' and Drug Use in Canggu, Detains Foreign Nationals
5
PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Named Corruption Suspect: Source
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED