PDI-P’s Proposal to Place Police Under Home Affairs Ministry Rejected by Other Parties

Yustinus Paat
December 3, 2024 | 10:33 am
SHARE
Mounted police officers patrol an area around the Prambanan Hindu Temple in Klaten, Central Java, Monday, Match 11, 2024.(Antara Photo/Hendra Nurdiyansyah)
Mounted police officers patrol an area around the Prambanan Hindu Temple in Klaten, Central Java, Monday, Match 11, 2024.(Antara Photo/Hendra Nurdiyansyah)

Jakarta. A proposal by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to transfer the National Police under the authority of the Home Affairs Ministry has been firmly rejected by seven other incumbent political parties.

The PDI-P had raised concerns about alleged election interference by police during the February presidential election and last month’s regional elections for governors, mayors, and regents. However, other parties in the House of Representatives’ Legal Affairs Commission dismissed both the claims and the proposal, arguing that such a move would contradict the principles of post-reform governance.

“The majority of parties in the House’s Commission III disagree with the proposal,” said Commission Chairman Habiburokhman, a representative of President Prabowo Subianto’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), during a news conference at the legislature complex on Monday.

Deputy Chairman Ahmad Sahroni from the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) stressed that the National Police must remain under the direct oversight of the president to avoid abuse of power.

Advertisement

“The National Police is a vital state institution and must report directly to the president to maintain its integrity,” Ahmad said.

Similarly, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) lawmaker Aboe Bakar Alhabsy argued that the proposal would be a step backward, recalling past failed attempts to alter the police's chain of command.

“We have seen the police under the Home Affairs Ministry in the past, as well as their integration with the Indonesian Military. Both policies proved unsuccessful. Why repeat history?” Aboe Bakar said.

He warned that placing the police under a ministry could increase political interference. “If there are concerns about the police’s professionalism or neutrality during elections, there are better ways to evaluate and improve their conduct,” he added.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Death Sentence for Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Upheld in Vietnam's Largest Fraud Case
News 13 minutes ago

Death Sentence for Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Upheld in Vietnam's Largest Fraud Case

 Her death sentence could be commuted to life if she reimburses three-fourths of the losses.
Prabowo’s Senior Ministers Ask for A Much Bigger Budget
Business 1 hours ago

Prabowo’s Senior Ministers Ask for A Much Bigger Budget

 Chief Political Affairs Minister Budi Gunawan made the biggest request out of the seven ministers, reaching Rp 3 trillion in extra spending.
Trial for Rp 10,000 School Lunch Still Ongoing, Minister Says
News 3 hours ago

Trial for Rp 10,000 School Lunch Still Ongoing, Minister Says

 The government is still testing whether it is possible to feed students across the archipelago at no more than Rp 10,000 per child.
PDI-P’s Proposal to Place Police Under Home Affairs Ministry Rejected by Other Parties
News 3 hours ago

PDI-P’s Proposal to Place Police Under Home Affairs Ministry Rejected by Other Parties

 Lawmakers argued that such a proposal would contradict the principles of post-reform governance.
eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Ready to Celebrate A Holly Jolly Christmas
Special Updates 4 hours ago

eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Ready to Celebrate A Holly Jolly Christmas

 eL Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro is celebrating the festive season with the “Holly Jolly Christmas” special program. 
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Members If They Act to Undermine US Dollar
1
Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Members If They Act to Undermine US Dollar
2
Gov’t Plans to Establish State Revenue Ministry Headed by Abimanyu, Says Hashim 
3
Trump Effect: Indonesia Braces for Potential Flood of Chinese Imports
4
Indonesia Will Not Join Any Military Alliance: Foreign Minister
5
Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED