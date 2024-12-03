PDI-P’s Proposal to Place Police Under Home Affairs Ministry Rejected by Other Parties

Jakarta. A proposal by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to transfer the National Police under the authority of the Home Affairs Ministry has been firmly rejected by seven other incumbent political parties.

The PDI-P had raised concerns about alleged election interference by police during the February presidential election and last month’s regional elections for governors, mayors, and regents. However, other parties in the House of Representatives’ Legal Affairs Commission dismissed both the claims and the proposal, arguing that such a move would contradict the principles of post-reform governance.

“The majority of parties in the House’s Commission III disagree with the proposal,” said Commission Chairman Habiburokhman, a representative of President Prabowo Subianto’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), during a news conference at the legislature complex on Monday.

Deputy Chairman Ahmad Sahroni from the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) stressed that the National Police must remain under the direct oversight of the president to avoid abuse of power.

“The National Police is a vital state institution and must report directly to the president to maintain its integrity,” Ahmad said.

Similarly, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) lawmaker Aboe Bakar Alhabsy argued that the proposal would be a step backward, recalling past failed attempts to alter the police's chain of command.

“We have seen the police under the Home Affairs Ministry in the past, as well as their integration with the Indonesian Military. Both policies proved unsuccessful. Why repeat history?” Aboe Bakar said.

He warned that placing the police under a ministry could increase political interference. “If there are concerns about the police’s professionalism or neutrality during elections, there are better ways to evaluate and improve their conduct,” he added.

