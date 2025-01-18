PDS Director Urges Indonesia to Follow Philippines’ Lead in Tackling Migrant Worker Trafficking

Tangerang. Maxixe Mantofa, Director of Prima Duta Sejati (PDS), a migrant worker placement company, highlighted the importance of strict regulations to combat human trafficking, particularly involving Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) who travel abroad illegally. He suggested that Indonesia adopt a regulatory framework similar to the Philippines to prevent individuals from disguising their intent to work abroad as tourism.

"If we look at the Philippines, they have a law to prevent their citizens from leaving the country under the pretext of tourism while intending to work. Indonesia doesn't have such a law yet. I believe it's time for the Migrant Workers Protection Ministry to propose this to our legislators," Maxixe told The Jakarta Globe's sister publication, Beritasatu.com on Friday.

The Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the number of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) working abroad between April and September 2023 was estimated at 2.16 million, a 9.8 percent increase from the previous year's 1.96 million. In comparison, by November 2024, more than 270,000 Indonesian workers had been deployed abroad, with the majority employed in informal sectors in countries including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan.

He said such regulations could serve as a preventive measure, ensuring that Indonesians attempting to travel for work on tourist visas are properly scrutinized. This would include checking travel documents, such as hotel bookings, and sufficient pocket money to confirm their tourist intentions.

"For example, when traveling, the money in your pocket should be enough for a few days, and you should have hotel vouchers. If these are missing, it’s likely that the person intends to work professionally," he added.

In November, Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto announced plans to require Indonesians applying for travel documents to submit a one-year bank statement, aiming to prevent human trafficking and smuggling.

Maxixe said with these regulations in place, authorities at airports and ports could easily identify and prevent individuals from trying to work overseas on tourist visas, which would help significantly reduce human trafficking numbers.

He called on the government to push for such regulations to protect migrant workers and reduce their risk of becoming victims of trafficking.

Maxixe also expressed concern about the increasing number of Indonesian migrant workers leaving the country through unofficial or unregulated channels. He attributed this to economic factors and a lack of public awareness about proper procedures.

"We see that they become victims due to economic pressure and a lack of job opportunities in their areas. They think working abroad is an instant solution, but they must go through proper channels," Maxixe said.

He further clarified that the government had simplified the official procedures for sending workers abroad, making it easier for the public to access legal employment opportunities overseas.

"Procedures used to be complicated, but the government has been making continuous improvements to make it easier," Maxixe said.

Maxixe advised citizens who plan to work abroad to ensure that the recruitment companies are officially registered with the Migrant Workers Protection Ministry. Following the correct procedures can help avoid the risks associated with unregulated channels that often lead to exploitation.

"To those who want to work abroad, make sure the company you're working with is registered with the government. Unofficial channels are harmful to both the migrant workers and their families, and they become a burden to the government when it comes to repatriation," he said. Since its establishment in 1999, PDS has placed more than 100,000 workers abroad.

Maxixe hopes that through better education and oversight, the number of migrant workers leaving the country through unregulated channels will decrease. This would not only protect workers' rights and safety but also reduce the government's burden due to unregulated labor issues.

"The lack of proper information is a fundamental problem. If people had access to accurate guidance, they wouldn’t fall into these traps," Maxixe said.

Meanwhile, Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding said the government plans to deploy 425,000 migrant workers abroad in 2025, expanding destinations to include European countries. The government is also working to improve coordination among agencies to meet this ambitious target while ensuring migrant worker protection. As of November 2024, over 270,000 workers had been placed abroad, with the majority working in informal sectors in countries such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: